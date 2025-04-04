ESPN has Garrett Riley among coordinators on 'launchpad' to head coaching gig

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Another offseason, another list of the top coordinators as hot names in the head coaching ranks for Clemson's Garrett Riley. ESPN assessed six Power 4 coordinators on a "launchpad" to a head coaching job, with Riley on that list. "The 2022 Broyles Award winner with TCU has Clemson's offense rolling, as he enters his third year as the team's playcaller," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Riley, 35, once again will work with quarterback Cade Klubnik, whose numbers went up significantly last fall, and will oversee a unit returning wideout Antonio Williams and others. He's on his third coordinator stop and now has significant experience in the Carolinas to go with his time in his home state of Texas, as well as two seasons at Kansas. Riley could soon be in the mix for ACC, Big 12 or SEC jobs." After a rocky Year 1 for Riley and his new starter, Klubnik, Clemson jumped from 52nd to 11th in yards per game and from 52nd to 18th in points per game last season. Klubnik is regarded as the No. 1 quarterback in college football according to multiple outlets, with a deep receiver corps, experienced O-line and an unsettled but plentiful running back group

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!