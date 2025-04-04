Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer

Unanimous 4-star defensive end Luke Wafle reported the news on social media.

"Blessed to say I have earned an offer from Clemson University! Thank you Coach Swinney, @CoachRumph," Wafle said.

He is ranked as high as the No. 6 defensive end in the class and No. 87 overall (Rivals).

Wafle tallied 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks over nine games last year.

