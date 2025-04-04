Luke Wafle was picked as a rep for the New York Giants in a competition recently.
Luke Wafle was picked as a rep for the New York Giants in a competition recently.

Top defender, No. 1 New Jersey prospect Luke Wafle announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 42 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Luke Wafle - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 245   Hometown: Princeton, NJ (Hun School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #30 DE, #6 NJ
Rivals:
#87 Overall, #6 DE, #1 NJ
24/7:
#109 Overall, #12 Edge, #1 NJ

One of the elite 2026 defenders and the top prospect out of New Jersey announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

Unanimous 4-star defensive end Luke Wafle reported the news on social media.

"Blessed to say I have earned an offer from Clemson University! Thank you Coach Swinney, @CoachRumph," Wafle said.

He is ranked as high as the No. 6 defensive end in the class and No. 87 overall (Rivals).

Wafle tallied 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks over nine games last year.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
ESPN has Garrett Riley among coordinators on 'launchpad' to head coaching gig
ESPN has Garrett Riley among coordinators on 'launchpad' to head coaching gig
Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer
Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer
Poppie's Tigers add local mid-major guard from transfer portal
Poppie's Tigers add local mid-major guard from transfer portal
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (68 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts