Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer

Top defender, No. 1 New Jersey prospect Luke Wafle announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-5 Weight: 245 Hometown: Princeton, NJ (Hun School HS) Class: 2026
#279 Overall, #30 DE, #6 NJ
#87 Overall, #6 DE, #1 NJ
#109 Overall, #12 Edge, #1 NJ
One of the elite 2026 defenders and the top prospect out of New Jersey announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
Unanimous 4-star defensive end Luke Wafle reported the news on social media.
"Blessed to say I have earned an offer from Clemson University! Thank you Coach Swinney, @CoachRumph," Wafle said.
He is ranked as high as the No. 6 defensive end in the class and No. 87 overall (Rivals).
Wafle tallied 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks over nine games last year.
Blessed to say I have earned an offer from Clemson University! Thank you Coach Swinney, @CoachRumph @Red_Zone75 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/6AaMtY64en— Luke Wafle (@WafleLuke) April 4, 2025
Congrats to Luke Wafle of The Hun School of Princeton for being selected as the Giants representative at Nike Next Ones 2025 during Super Bowl Week! pic.twitter.com/tAWD3lZFVM— NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) January 10, 2025
