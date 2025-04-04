Poppie's Tigers add local mid-major guard from transfer portal

WBB sports_basketball
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Shawn Poppie’s portal roster continues to grow.

Wofford’s Rachael Rose is transferring to Clemson, adding to the collection of future talent.

Rose is one of the portal’s top scorers, averaging 12.5 points in six games in 2024. However, her season was cut short due to injury.

In 2023, she appeared in 30 games, averaging 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Terriers.

