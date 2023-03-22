Clemson drops in ESPN's future QB power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's transition from one five-star QB to another saw a No. 2 ranking nationally for the future at QB from ESPN in 2021. Two years later, DJ Uiagalelei is out West with Oregon State and ESPN's outlook is quite a bit lower in the national picture. The Tigers are No. 20 in this year's rankings. "Last year's results were better overall, but still not overly encouraging for a program that has thrived with the passing game," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "There's some transition ahead, as two-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State and Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter before hiring TCU's Garrett Riley, the Broyles Award winner. Riley's task is to maximize Cade Klubnik, the decorated 2022 recruit who shined against North Carolina in the ACC championship before struggling in Clemson's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Klubnik and Riley are both Texas natives and should click, especially as Riley implements a quarterback-friendly system that helped TCU's Max Duggan become the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season. "Klubnik could be positioned to lead Clemson at least through the 2025 season. If he struggles, Clemson likely will turn to Christopher Vizzina, ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class." Before a No. 1 overall NFL draft selection, Trevor Lawrence completed 69.2% of his passes for 3,153 yards with 24 touchdowns to five interceptions over 10 games in the 2020 season, averaging 9.4 yards per attempt. Starting all 13 games but playing through injury, Uiagalelei completed 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions in the 2021 campaign, averaging six yards per attempt. Uiagalelei took strides forward in 2022 with a 61.9% completion rate, 2,521 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions and a 6.8 yards per pass average. Klubnik, another former 5-star prospect, saw action in 10 games and completed 61% of his throws for 697 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions, averaging seven yards per attempts. Notable rankings ahead of Clemson include Georgia (4), Florida State (9), South Carolina (18) and North Carolina (19).