Clemson ranked No. 2 in ESPN future QB power rankings

Clemson's QB job is set to go from one five-star-rated QB to another in 2021, and that unique situation has the Tigers positioned well for the future. ESPN rated Clemson second in its future QB power rankings, which forecasts the next three seasons. Oklahoma is No. 1 with Heisman contender Spencer Rattler returning and 5-star and No. 1-rated dual-threat Caleb Williams coming in. In Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei of course takes over for projected top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei impressed in spot action replacing Lawrence for two starts last year, throwing for 781 yards and four touchdowns. Former four-star prospect Taisun Phommachanh is also in the mix. "Uiagalelei will lead Clemson's offense for at least two more seasons and become an immediate Heisman contender this fall," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg writes. "Clemson has sophomore Taisun Phommachanh, an ESPN 300 quarterback in the 2019 class, in reserve behind Uiagalelei. The team also signed Bubba Chandler, a four-star 2021 prospect from Georgia. The only potential concern here could be who plays quarterback in 2023."

Southern Cal, at No. 3, then Alabama and Ohio State complete the top-5.