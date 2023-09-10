Clemson drops in Coaches Poll

The Tigers fell a spot to No. 22 overall in the rankings.

Clemson dropped from No. 9 to No. 21 this past week after Monday’s 28-7 loss at Duke.

The Tigers struggled through the first quarter to a 14-all score with FCS-level Charleston Southern Saturday, but Clemson recovered to nearly cover the 50.5-point spread with a 66-17 win.

Georgia leads the ranking with 64 of the 65 first-place votes, while No. 2 Michigan has the other one. Florida State moved up two spots to No. 3, followed by Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas.

Early November home opponent Notre Dame stayed at No. 11, while later-in-November home foe North Carolina slipped two spots to No. 18. Duke moved up to No. 20 and Miami debuted at No. 23 after downing Texas A&M.

Clemson returns to action under the lights in Death Valley against Florida Atlantic (ACCN).

Coaches Poll - 9/10

Rank Team Record Pts 1st votes Prvs Chg Hi/lo

1 Georgia 2-0 1624 64 1 — 1/1

2 Michigan 2-0 1533 1 2 — 2/2

3 Florida State 2-0 1441 0 5 2 3/8

4 Ohio State 2-0 1401 0 4 — 4/4

5 Southern California 3-0 1319 0 6 1 5/6

6 Texas 2-0 1318 0 10 4 6/12

7 Penn State 2-0 1229 0 7 — 7/7

8 Washington 2-0 1129 0 8 — 8/11

9 Tennessee 2-0 1039 0 9 — 9/10

10 Alabama 1-1 1016 0 3 -7 3/10

11 Notre Dame 3-0 1004 0 11 — 11/13

12 Utah 2-0 893 0 12 — 12/14

13 Oregon 2-0 870 0 13 — 13/15

14 Louisiana State 1-1 714 0 14 — 5/14

15 Kansas State 2-0 675 0 15 — 15/17

16 Oklahoma 2-0 584 0 17 1 16/19

17 Oregon State 2-0 562 0 18 1 17/18

18 North Carolina 2-0 506 0 16 -2 16/20

19 Mississippi 2-0 503 0 20 1 19/22

20 Duke 2-0 363 0 24 4 20/NR

21 Colorado 2-0 357 0 25 4 21/25

22 Clemson 1-1 207 0 21 -1 9/22

23 Miami 2-0 195 0 NR 9 23/NR

24 Iowa 2-0 166 0 NR 2 24/NR

25 UCLA 2-0 101 0 NR 4 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Wisconsin; No. 22 Tulane; No. 23 Texas A&M.

Others rec. votes: Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.