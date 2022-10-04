Clemson DL out against Boston College

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee out against Boston College

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 4, Tue 11:37

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters during his Tuesday press conference that star sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will be out for Saturday's road matchup against Boston College.

"He’s not going to play this week. I can tell you that," Swinney said. "He’s doing really good...really, really good. Everything is great. They got a protocol in place for him. We are going to condition him this week and push him every day. We started that yesterday. It was great. All his numbers are where they need to be."

Swinney hopes that he will be back next week against Florida State.

"Just kind of want to push him this week, and if everything goes well as they anticipate, we will get him back next week."

For the season, Bresee has 8 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

