Clemson defender duo projected in latest first round NFL draft mocks

TigerNet Staff by

Three of the latest NFL draft projections have two Tiger teammates going night one at the NFL draft. The highest-picked Tiger is Myles Murphy in The Athletic's latest consensus mock ($), going No. 6 to Detroit. "Schematically, Murphy fits what Detroit’s version of the 4-3 looks for: tall edges with long arms who look to fire off the ball and rush with power. Murphy has the best first step of any pass rusher in this class and adds value as an edge setter," Diante Lee said. The Athletic projects Bryan Bresee to go No. 30 overall to Philadelphia. "The Eagles address a loss of defensive depth with Bresee, and he and Jordan Davis position themselves as the next-generation replacements for Javon Hargrave (signed with San Francisco) and Fletcher Cox (playing on a one-year deal)," Lee said. "At his best, Bresee is explosive and strong, and Philadelphia can use him without needing him to be an every-down contributor right out of the gate." Murphy is No. 18 on The Athletic's updated prospects big board ($), followed in Clemson candidates by Bresee (22) and Trenton Simpson (37) in the top-100. In expanded mock drafts, CBS Sports has Murphy going to Las Vegas at pick No. 7. "Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure," Ryan Wilson said. "He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect." Bresee is pegged to go pick No. 23 to Minnesota. "The Vikings have four defensive tackles on the roster who will be free agents after the '23 season. And while Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him," Bresee said. Simpson has his own projection to Detroit with CBS, at pick No. 55 in the second round. For Athlon Sports, Luke Easterling has Tigers being picked back-to-back on night one with Bresee to the Saints (No. 29) and Murphy to the Eagles (No. 30). "The Saints need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but the value in this scenario is much better on defense. Bresee has dealt with some injuries, but when healthy, he's a dominant force with impressive athleticism for his size and position," Easterling said. "This would be a huge win for the Eagles, who keep reloading their deep stable of pass rushers with a top-15 talent in Murphy. His complete skill set, polished technique, and ideal athleticism would allow him to make an immediate impact, even as a rotational player." Easterling has Murphy at No. 4 and KJ Henry at No. 12 in his edge defender rankings. Murphy will hold his first pro day workout for NFL personnel on Tuesday, after holding out of the NFL combine and Clemson's pro day to be closer to 100% health-wise. The NFL draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.