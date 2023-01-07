Clemson defender named to All-Bowl team

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Barrett Carter put up big numbers in his first year as a starter.
Barrett Carter put up big numbers in his first year as a starter.

Clemson defender Barrett Carter named to All-Bowl team
2023 Jan 7

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Bowl team this week.

He posted a team-leading grade (88.3) with a sack, QB hurry, batted pass, seven solo tackles and just one catch allowed in three targets his way for four yards in the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Carter posted top-5 grades on Clemson's defense this season against the run (78.8, 4th) and in coverage (77.4, 5th) and graded fourth overall (81.4) in his first year as a starter.

He was named fourth-team All-America by Phil Steele and first-team All-ACC (Steele; PFF).

Carter was credited by the coaching staff with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss), tied for third-most on the team, with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

He enters 2023 credited by the coaching staff with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

