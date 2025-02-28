|
Clemson D-lineman Payton Page impresses at NFL Scouting Combine
Clemson's run in the NFL Scouting Combine got underway Thursday in Indianapolis for two pro prospects.
Defensive tackle Payton Page started his week weighing in at a svelte 290. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Page was pushing 400 pounds when he stepped on campus. Payton Page Page didn't run a 40-yard dash, but he did show some things in drills Thursday. He ranked third among his defensive tackle peers on the broad jump (9'8") and fifth in vertical leap (33"). Page had some positive reviews from the days in Indy: Defensive tackles standing out to me at the #NFLCombine today: Payton Page did not run a 40, good size & frame, above average to good athleticism, movement skills, footwork, short area & first step quickness, good play strength, toughness, physicality & power, depth 3T DT, Late Day 3 #NFLCombine Page drills clips: Payton Page Pass Rush #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/XSx8bgb0SV Payton Page Bag Drill #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Bazc8gaqWv Bad day to be a blue bag. @PaytonPage55 😤#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LMEfrmctTa Page went into the event projected as an undrafted free agent. Linebacker Barrett Carter didn't run a 40-time either and didn't generate a ton of buzz out of the event. He matched Page on the broad jump (9'8') and therefore ranked third to last among linebackers. Carter's 34.5-inch vertical ranked in the middle of the pack. Carter has had projections as early as the third round of the NFL draft (April 24-26). .@bcsznn showing out in Indy 😤 Impressive Feet: Jihaad Campbell, Barrett Carter, Jack Kiser, Francisco Mauigoa, Nick Martin, Chris Paul Jr., Jackson Woodard
School: Clemson
Height: 6032
Weight: 290
Arm: 31 ⅜”
Hand: 10”
• Derrick Harmon
• Alfred Collins
• C.J. West
• Darius Alexander
• Jamaree Caldwell
• Ty Robinson
• Payton Page
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jkfLNYkPKs
Solid: Kobe King, Demetrius Knight Jr., Smaek Mondon Jr., Danny Stutsman, Jay Higgins
Stiff: Shemar James, Bam Martin-Scott, Kain Medrano, Colin Oliver
Defensive tackle Payton Page started his week weighing in at a svelte 290. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Page was pushing 400 pounds when he stepped on campus.
Payton Page
Page didn't run a 40-yard dash, but he did show some things in drills Thursday. He ranked third among his defensive tackle peers on the broad jump (9'8") and fifth in vertical leap (33").
Page had some positive reviews from the days in Indy:
Defensive tackles standing out to me at the #NFLCombine today:
Payton Page did not run a 40, good size & frame, above average to good athleticism, movement skills, footwork, short area & first step quickness, good play strength, toughness, physicality & power, depth 3T DT, Late Day 3 #NFLCombine— Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) February 27, 2025
Page drills clips:
Payton Page Pass Rush #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/XSx8bgb0SV— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 27, 2025
Payton Page Bag Drill #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Bazc8gaqWv— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 27, 2025
Bad day to be a blue bag. @PaytonPage55 😤#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LMEfrmctTa— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 28, 2025
Page went into the event projected as an undrafted free agent.
Linebacker Barrett Carter didn't run a 40-time either and didn't generate a ton of buzz out of the event. He matched Page on the broad jump (9'8') and therefore ranked third to last among linebackers. Carter's 34.5-inch vertical ranked in the middle of the pack.
Carter has had projections as early as the third round of the NFL draft (April 24-26).
.@bcsznn showing out in Indy 😤
Impressive Feet: Jihaad Campbell, Barrett Carter, Jack Kiser, Francisco Mauigoa, Nick Martin, Chris Paul Jr., Jackson Woodard
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!