Payton Page weighed in at 290 pounds. He started his Clemson career near 400 pounds. (Photo: Kirby Lee / Imagn Images)
Clemson D-lineman Payton Page impresses at NFL Scouting Combine
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Clemson's run in the NFL Scouting Combine got underway Thursday in Indianapolis for two pro prospects.

Defensive tackle Payton Page started his week weighing in at a svelte 290. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Page was pushing 400 pounds when he stepped on campus.

Page didn't run a 40-yard dash, but he did show some things in drills Thursday. He ranked third among his defensive tackle peers on the broad jump (9'8") and fifth in vertical leap (33").

Page had some positive reviews from the days in Indy:

Page drills clips:

Page went into the event projected as an undrafted free agent.

Linebacker Barrett Carter didn't run a 40-time either and didn't generate a ton of buzz out of the event. He matched Page on the broad jump (9'8') and therefore ranked third to last among linebackers. Carter's 34.5-inch vertical ranked in the middle of the pack.

Carter has had projections as early as the third round of the NFL draft (April 24-26).

