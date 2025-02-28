Defensive tackle Payton Page started his week weighing in at a svelte 290. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Page was pushing 400 pounds when he stepped on campus.

Payton Page

School: Clemson



Height: 6032

Weight: 290

Arm: 31 ⅜”

Hand: 10” — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 27, 2025

Page didn't run a 40-yard dash, but he did show some things in drills Thursday. He ranked third among his defensive tackle peers on the broad jump (9'8") and fifth in vertical leap (33").

Page had some positive reviews from the days in Indy:

Defensive tackles standing out to me at the #NFLCombine today:



• Derrick Harmon

• Alfred Collins

• C.J. West

• Darius Alexander

• Jamaree Caldwell

• Ty Robinson

• Payton Page — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 27, 2025

Payton Page did not run a 40, good size & frame, above average to good athleticism, movement skills, footwork, short area & first step quickness, good play strength, toughness, physicality & power, depth 3T DT, Late Day 3 #NFLCombine — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) February 27, 2025

Page drills clips:

Page went into the event projected as an undrafted free agent.

Linebacker Barrett Carter didn't run a 40-time either and didn't generate a ton of buzz out of the event. He matched Page on the broad jump (9'8') and therefore ranked third to last among linebackers. Carter's 34.5-inch vertical ranked in the middle of the pack.

Carter has had projections as early as the third round of the NFL draft (April 24-26).