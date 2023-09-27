Clemson defender named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

Clemson CB Sheridan Jones named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

The National Football Foundation announced today that Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy. Jones earned his degree in communication in August 2022 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in athletic leadership. The impressive list of candidates boasts an impressive 3.65 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees. Celebrating its 34th year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Clemson's Christian Wilkins won the award in 2018. 2023 WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® SEMIFINALISTS NOTES 34th year of the William V. Campbell Trophy® 65th year of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments 201 Semifinalists 3.65 Average GPA 121 Nominees who have already earned their bachelor’s degrees 5 Nominees who have earned a master’s degree 10 Nominees with a perfect 4.0 GPA 63 Nominees with a 3.8 GPA or better 85 Nominees with a 3.7 GPA or better 24 Academic All-America selections 121 Captains 24 All-Americans 108 All-Conference picks “These 201 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “During the past seven decades, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards have recognized 906 college football players who excelled as the best our great sport has to offer. This year’s semifinalists build on the tradition, further illustrating the power of football to develop the next generation of influential leaders.” The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 25, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. Click here for more information on the Awards Dinner, including options to purchase tickets online, special travel rates to the event from Delta Air Lines and room rates at the ARIA. Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators. “The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.” Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments celebrate their 65th year in 2023. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments, and the NFF has recognized 906 outstanding individuals since the program’s inception. This year’s postgraduate scholarships will push the program’s all-time distribution to more than $12.6 million. The Campbell Trophy® was first awarded in 1990, adding to the program’s prestige. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and eight first-round NFL draft picks. Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the storied venue. Known as “The Coach of Silicon Valley,” Campbell became one of our country’s most influential business leaders, playing critical roles in the success of Apple, Google, Intuit and countless other high-tech companies. The captain of the 1961 Columbia Ivy League championship team, he found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop, and manage talented executives – all lessons learned on the gridiron – proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success. Later in life, Campbell was driven by a heartfelt desire to give back, and he quietly gave away tens of millions of dollars to multiple charities while also finding an hour and half each autumn weekday to coach an eighth-grade boys and girls flag-football team near his home in Palo Alto, California. Campbell passed away April 18, 2016, at the age of 75. As part of its support of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards, Fidelity Investments helped launch the NFF Faculty Salutes, which recognize the contributions of the faculty athletics representatives at each of the institutions with a finalist for the Campbell Trophy®. Once the finalists are selected, the NFF will present each of their faculty athletics representatives with a plaque and Fidelity will donate $5,000 for the academic support services at each school. The salutes have recognized 168 FARs since the program’s inception, and Fidelity has made a total of $830,000 in donations. 2023 Campbell Trophy® Semifinalists by Division and Position 89 Nominees from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) 39 Nominees from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) 15 Nominees from NCAA Division II 48 Nominees from NCAA Division III 10 Nominees from the NAIA 86 Offensive Players 99 Defensive Players 16 Special Teams Players 2023 WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® SEMIFINALISTS FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION Alabama – Seth McLaughlin Appalachian State – Bucky Williams Arizona – Kyle Ostendorp Arizona State – Michael Matus Arkansas – Hudson Clark Auburn – Tyler Fromm Boise State – Riley Smith Bowling Green State – Demetrius Hardamon Brigham Young – Ben Bywater Buffalo – Alex McNulty California – Matthew Cindric Central Florida – Jason Johnson Central Michigan – Robi Stuart Cincinnati – Malik Vann Clemson – Sheridan Jones Duke – DeWayne Carter East Carolina – Jeremy Lewis Eastern Michigan – Tanner Knue Florida – Ricky Pearsall Florida State – Preston Daniel Fresno State – Levelle Bailey Georgia – Ladd McConkey Georgia State – Seth Glausier Georgia Tech – Gavin Stewart Illinois – Isaiah Williams Indiana – Trey Walker Iowa State – Easton Dean Kansas – Mason Fairchild Kansas State – Cooper Beebe Kentucky – Alex Raynor Louisiana – Ben Wooldridge Louisiana State – Josh Williams Louisville – Bryan Hudson Marshall – Logan Osburn Maryland – Taulia Tagovailoa Memphis – Jacob Likes Miami – Jalen Rivers Michigan – Zak Zinter Michigan State – Maverick Hansen Mississippi – Isaac Ukwu Mississippi State – Ryland Goede Missouri – Brady Cook Nebraska – Brian Buschini Nevada, Las Vegas – Amanaki Fahina North Carolina – Spencer Rolland North Carolina State – Timothy McKay Northern Illinois – James Ester Northwestern – Bryce Gallagher Notre Dame – JD Bertrand Ohio – Bryce Houston Ohio State – Cody Simon Oklahoma – Drake Stoops Oklahoma State – Alex Hale Old Dominion – Michael Flores Oregon – Bo Nix Oregon State – Isaac Hodgins Penn State – Olu Fashanu Pittsburgh – Shayne Simon Purdue – Gus Hartwig Rice – Luke McCaffrey Rutgers – Mayan Ahanotu San Jose State – Tre Jenkins South Carolina – Kai Kroeger Southern Mississippi – Swayze Bozeman Stanford – John Humphreys Syracuse – Garrett Shrader Temple – Jordan Magee Tennessee – Jacob Warren Texas A&M – Nik Constantinou Texas at El Paso – Andrew Meyer Texas at San Antonio – Lucas Dean Texas Christian – Chase Curtis Texas Tech – Jaylon Hutchings Toledo – Judge Culpepper Troy – Clayton Ollendieck Tulane – Michael Pratt United States Air Force Academy – Caleb Rillos United States Military Academy – Leo Lowin United States Naval Academy – Eavan Gibbons Utah – Devaughn Vele Vanderbilt – Ethan Barr Virginia – Paul Akere Wake Forest – Michael Jurgens Washington – Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington State – Dean Janikowski West Virginia – Zach Frazier Western Kentucky – Austin Reed Western Michigan – Boone Bonnema Wisconsin – Maema Njongmeta FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION (FCS) Alcorn State – Akeem McNair Austin Peay State – Michael DiLiello Brown – Justin Anagonye Bucknell – Coleman Bennett Butler – Bryan Bystol California, Davis – Jordan Ford Colgate – Zack Pelland College of the Holy Cross – Jacob Dobbs College of William & Mary – Will Whitehurst Columbia – Joey Giorgi Cornell – Jake Stebbins Dartmouth – Macklin Ayers Dayton – Derek Willits Delaware – Chandler Harvin Eastern Illinois – Chad Strickland Gardner-Webb – William McRainey Harvard – Garrett Sharp Incarnate Word – Jayden Borjas Lehigh – Christian Jablonski Marist – Justin Iaccio Montana – TraJon Cotton Montana State – Nolan Askelson New Hampshire – Max Brosmer Nicholls State – Zack Bernard North Carolina Central – Davius Richard North Dakota – Ben McNaboe Pennsylvania – Jack Fairman Princeton – Jalen Travis Richmond – Tristan Wheeler Sacramento State – Jett Stanley Samford – Chandler Smith South Dakota – Brock Mogensen Stonehill – David Satkowski Stony Brook – Aidan Kaler Tennessee at Chattanooga – Ailym Ford Tennessee Tech – Bradley Clark Towson – Jamal Gay Western Carolina – Richard McCollum Yale – Wande Owens DIVISION II Ashland (OH) – Jake McLoughlin Benedict (SC) – Loobert Denelus Bentley (MA) – Jake Tarentino Black Hills State (SD) – Ryder Blair Colorado State Pueblo – Chance Fuller East Stroudsburg (PA) – Daryn Blackwell Henderson State (AR) – Shaq Robinson Hillsdale (MI) – Michael Harding Northern State (SD) – Bradyn Oakley Ouachita Baptist (AR) – Riley Harms Penn West, California (PA) – Jack Colecchi Slippery Rock (PA) – Yuriy Hryckowian Southern Arkansas – Jacob Berry Wayne State (MI) – Drake Reid Wingate (NC) – Trevor Grant DIVISION III Allegheny (PA) – Declan O’Brien Augsburg (MN) – Justin Tverberg Bates (ME) – Cole De Magistris Birmingham-Southern (AL) – Conner Thornburg Bowdoin (ME) – Andre Eden Carnegie Mellon (PA) – Dustin Moss Case Western Reserve (OH) – Marco Toth Central (IA) – Jeff Herbers Cornell (IA) – Sam Adams DePauw (IN) – Brevon Gude Gallaudet (DC) – Jonathon Waterman Hamline (MN) – Charlie Wilson Hampden-Sydney (VA) – George Langhammer Hardin-Simmons (TX) – Gaylon Glynn Hobart (NY) – Abdoulaye Diallo Ithaca (NY) – A.J. Wingfield John Carroll (OH) – Bricker Thiel Johns Hopkins (MD) – Luke Schuermann Lake Forest (IL) – Justin Albee Loras (IA) – Brett Bower Lycoming (PA) – Hunter Campbell Lyon (AR) – Karson Douglas McMurry (TX) – Malachi LeCadre-Grey Methodist (NC) – Brandon Bullins Middlebury (VT) – Tomás Kenary Millsaps (MS) – Conner Rucker Mount Union (OH) – Braxton Plunk North Central (IL) – Jarod Thornton Saint John’s (MN) – Aaron Syverson Shenandoah (VA) – Noah Temme Springfield (MA) – DJ Brown St. Olaf (MN) – Ben Hestorff SUNY, Morrisville – Steve Frerichs The of Wooster (OH) – Lake Barrett Trinity (CT) – Darren Warren Trinity (TX) – Tucker Horn Wabash (IN) – Liam Thompson Wartburg (IA) – Owen Grover Washington & Jefferson (PA) – Justin Johns Wesleyan (CT) – Jake Edwards Western New England (MA) – Joe Shea Westminster (PA) – Carter Chinn Wilkes (PA) – Billy Anderson Wisconsin Lutheran – Kyle Kubacki Wisconsin-Oshkosh – Kobe Berghammer Wisconsin-Platteville – Justin Blazek Wisconsin-Stout – Gervase Thompson Wisconsin-Whitewater – Egon Hein NAIA Dakota State (SD) – Cole Sylliaasen Doane (NE) – Ty Martinsen Evangel (MO) – Andreas Moeller Friends (KS) – Keegan Martin Indiana Wesleyan – Xander Stokes Montana Western – Tanner Harrell Peru State (NE) – Will Mueller Rocky Mountain (MT) – Dylan Beridon Southeastern (FL) – Shane McLaughlin Texas Wesleyan – Michael Bonner The past recipients of the Campbell Trophy® include: 1990 – Chris Howard (Air Force) 1991 – Brad Culpepper (Florida) 1992 – Jim Hansen (Colorado) 1993 – Thomas Burns (Virginia) 1994 – Rob Zatechka (Nebraska) 1995 – Bobby Hoying (Ohio State) 1996 – Danny Wuerffel (Florida) 1997 – Peyton Manning (Tennessee) 1998 – Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia) 1999 – Chad Pennington (Marshall) 2000 – Kyle Vanden Bosch (Nebraska) 2001 – Joaquin Gonzalez (Miami [FL]) 2002 – Brandon Roberts (Washington U. in St. Louis [MO]) 2003 – Craig Krenzel (Ohio State) 2004 – Michael Munoz (Tennessee) 2005 – Rudy Niswanger (LSU) 2006 – Brian Leonard (Rutgers) 2007 – Dallas Griffin (Texas) 2008 – Alex Mack (California) 2009 – Tim Tebow (Florida) 2010 – Sam Acho (Texas) 2011 – Andrew Rodriguez (Army West Point) 2012 – Barrett Jones (Alabama) 2013 – John Urschel (Penn State) 2014 – David Helton (Duke) 2015 – Ty Darlington (Oklahoma) 2016 – Zach Terrell (Western Michigan) 2017 – Micah Kiser (Virginia) 2018 – Christian Wilkins (Clemson) 2019 – Justin Herbert (Oregon) 2020 – Brady White (Memphis) 2021 – Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) 2022 – Jack Campbell (Iowa)

