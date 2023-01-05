Clemson CB announces return for next season

Clemson CB Sheridan Jones announces return for next season

Clemson senior starting cornerback Sheridan Jones announced that he will return next season.

Jones missed action early in the season with a shoulder injury and the finale with a hip injury, but he started all 10 games he did play in with 27 tackles (1.5 TFL).

He is credited with 83 tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 1,376 defensive snaps over 48 games (21 starts).