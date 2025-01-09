CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing

by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Jan 9 10:55

Some people will go to great lengths to gain fame.

Case in point: On Nov. 8, Clemson University banned popular TikTok creator Garrett "GFed" Fedewa from its campus for trespassing.

Fedewa, known for his "Walk-On Challenge" videos where he enters stadiums without authorization, attempted the same at Clemson.

While lingering outside the stadium, a Clemson police officer issued him a trespass notice.

“Given Mr. Fedewa’s recent history of unauthorized entries, his active warrant, and his lack of affiliation with Clemson University, I issued him a trespass notice, barring him from Clemson University campus grounds,” a Clemson PD officer stated in a report to The State.

The officer also noted Fedewa’s admission of regularly entering stadiums after hours without permission.

"He also indicated he had been in Columbia the day before and had entered Williams-Brice Stadium without permission," the officer wrote.

Fedewa has a track record of similar incidents, including a two-year ban from the University of Georgia’s campus and a ban from every NFL stadium.

Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Wild Hogg®
spacer Creator is too lofty a term for these people
 geech72®
spacer they are agitators***
 T_I_P
spacer His content is actually somewhat entertaining
 CTiger423®
spacer Re: His content is actually somewhat entertaining
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: His content is actually somewhat entertaining
 frognapper
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Thoughtful
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Pig®
spacer Fewer cameras***
 AsheTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Tigerboyardee
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Pig®
spacer Trespassing maybe but there was no "breaking" involved...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 yobagoyajambalaya
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Good!***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 prsncguy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 7Tiger7®
spacer I saw his video when he illegally enters Williams Lice Stadium...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 tronman
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 THETOPFAN
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 clemsonbluejay
spacer WOW!!! BREAKING NEWS from 2 months ago***
 CUTIGERS2002®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Re: I'm Going To Say What Some Love To Say On Here ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 Tigerfan8002®
spacer So he entered Lice-Williams then went and entered DV?
 A1ASauce®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 JRD3®
spacer I got the confuse..why are we talking about TT creator
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 DirtyTiger2000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 JD404
spacer How is it trespassing if he wasn't inside the stadium?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 BigPurdy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 T Nasty Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 BHAlbion
spacer KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF THE ROCK!!!
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 junk yard tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 SamuraiTater®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing
 grrowl
