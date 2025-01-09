Clemson bans popular TikTok creator for trespassing

Case in point: On Nov. 8, Clemson University banned popular TikTok creator Garrett "GFed" Fedewa from its campus for trespassing.

Fedewa, known for his "Walk-On Challenge" videos where he enters stadiums without authorization, attempted the same at Clemson.

While lingering outside the stadium, a Clemson police officer issued him a trespass notice.

“Given Mr. Fedewa’s recent history of unauthorized entries, his active warrant, and his lack of affiliation with Clemson University, I issued him a trespass notice, barring him from Clemson University campus grounds,” a Clemson PD officer stated in a report to The State.

The officer also noted Fedewa’s admission of regularly entering stadiums after hours without permission.

"He also indicated he had been in Columbia the day before and had entered Williams-Brice Stadium without permission," the officer wrote.

Fedewa has a track record of similar incidents, including a two-year ban from the University of Georgia’s campus and a ban from every NFL stadium.