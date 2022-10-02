Clemson at Boston College Vegas odds

Clemson returns to the road this week with a first trip to Boston College since 2018.

No. 5-ranked and 5-0 Tigers opened as a 20-point favorite over the Eagles (2-3).

Clemson has won each game in the series since 2011, but the last two meetings were within a single score (19-13 in 2021; 34-28 in 2020).

DJ Uiagalelei made his first career start in 2020 game with Trevor Lawrence out due to COVID protocol. He threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while he was held to 13-of-28 passing for 207 yards in last year's Sept. victory.

The Eagles improved to 1-2 in ACC play with a 34-33 home over Louisville on Saturday.

Clemson won 27-7 in the last series game at Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium in 2018.

