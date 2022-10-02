CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DJ Uiagalelei is 2-0 as a starter against BC in his career and the Tigers are a 20-point favorite to start this week.
DJ Uiagalelei is 2-0 as a starter against BC in his career and the Tigers are a 20-point favorite to start this week.

Clemson at Boston College Vegas odds
by - 2022 Oct 2, Sun 14:18

Clemson returns to the road this week with a first trip to Boston College since 2018.

No. 5-ranked and 5-0 Tigers opened as a 20-point favorite over the Eagles (2-3).

Clemson has won each game in the series since 2011, but the last two meetings were within a single score (19-13 in 2021; 34-28 in 2020).

DJ Uiagalelei made his first career start in 2020 game with Trevor Lawrence out due to COVID protocol. He threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while he was held to 13-of-28 passing for 207 yards in last year's Sept. victory.

The Eagles improved to 1-2 in ACC play with a 34-33 home over Louisville on Saturday.

Clemson won 27-7 in the last series game at Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium in 2018.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to loss against Clemson
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to loss against Clemson
Clemson ranked No. 5 in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson ranked No. 5 in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson's ranking in updated AP Top 25
Clemson's ranking in updated AP Top 25
Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through five games
Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through five games
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest