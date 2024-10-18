Clemson approves 5-year contract extension for president Jim Clements

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a five-year contract extension for President Jim Clements during its Fall 2024 Quarterly Meeting. The 15th president in Clemson’s history, Clements assumed the role on Dec. 31, 2013, and the University has accomplished extraordinary successes under his leadership during the past decade-plus, including record-breaking numbers in admissions and enrollment, retention and graduation rates, fundraising, research, athletics and national academic awards. "As I often say, Clemson has the best university president in the country. The unprecedented ascension of Clemson University under his leadership over the past decade is remarkable. Today’s board action is a testament to Jim’s continued leadership and vision as our University delivers on the Clemson Elevate strategic plan, said Kim A. Wilkerson, Chair of the Clemson Board of Trustees During Clements' tenure, Clemson was classified as an R1 – Very High Research University by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and has been reaffirmed two additional times. The University has increased research expenditures in the past decade from $152 million to $287 million and competitive awards received by Clemson faculty has increased more than threefold, from $70 million in FY13 to $232 million last year. Students have also seen unprecedented successes earning the University’s first ever Rhodes Scholarship, first ever Churchill Scholarship and four Truman Scholarships in the past seven years. In the past year alone, a record 59 Clemson students received prestigious national scholar awards while the overall four- and six-year graduation rates eclipsed previous University records. The University has achieved remarkable fundraising successes during his time at Clemson, including a record-breaking $259 million from generous donors in 2024, up from $102 million in 2013. Clements has helped raise nearly $2 billion since his arrival at Clemson, and the value of the University’s endowment has doubled from $529 million to $1.1 billion as the operating budget has grown from $800 million to $2.1 billion. Clements’ tenure has seen more than $2.6 billion in new or renovated facilities constructed in the past 11 years, including the Wilber O. and Ann Powers College of Business, the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex, the Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center, the Watt Family Innovation Center, and Douthit Hills. Additionally, under his leadership Clemson has added a pair of high-priority facilities requested by students and employees – the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel and the Phil and Mary Bradley Early Childhood Education Center. Current projects include the Advanced Materials Innovation Complex, the Alumni and Visitors Center and the state of South Carolina’s first College of Veterinary Medicine. A nationally recognized leader in higher education, and one of the longest serving university presidents in the country, Clements serves on the executive committee for the Council of Competitiveness and the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. He also is a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors. Clements previously served as the Chair of the Board for the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities, the board of directors of the American Council on Education, and the Council of Presidents for the Association of Governing Boards. Clements developed and launched the President’s Leadership Institute, a nine-month leadership development program designed to support and develop professional and personal leadership within a diverse and inclusive community of faculty and staff at Clemson. Now in its ninth year, PLI has provided professional growth opportunities for 225 emerging, high-potential, and high-performing members of the faculty and staff of Clemson. “It is an honor to serve as President of Clemson University, and I want to thank our Board of Trustees for their continued support and confidence in my leadership,” said Jim Clements. “Ever since Beth and I arrived at Clemson in 2013, you have welcomed us into the Clemson Family with open arms. Our incredible record-breaking success as a University over the past ten-plus years is because of the amazing people here at Clemson. The value of the Tiger Paw has never been higher, and I know the best is yet to come.”