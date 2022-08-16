CBS Sports tags Clemson as 'overrated' in AP poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is expected to return to the College Football Playoff tier by both Coaches and Associated Press polls as No. 4 preseason. At least one outlet sees that as "a little much."

CBS Sports analyzed the underrated and overrated in the AP poll on Monday and Clemson was in the overrated category.

"With perhaps the best defense in the nation coming back, along with a few promising pieces on offense, it's fair to believe that a disappointing three-loss campaign in 2021 was simply a blip for one of the most consistent programs in college football. But No. 4 in the country? That's a little much," said the CBS Sports writeup. "The Tigers are starting from scratch at two key coaching positions following the departures of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables -- both of whom served served in their roles since 2015 -- to Virginia and Oklahoma, respectively. Clemson promoted internally, with QBs coach Brandon Streeter and senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin taking over those vacancies. However, there's no guarantee it will be smooth sailing for two coaches who have never called plays at the FBS level.

"Additionally, Clemson has a big question mark at quarterback after DJ Uiagalelei ranked last among 15 qualified ACC quarterbacks in passing efficiency last year. Freshman Cade Klubnik could push for playing time, but it's not clear yet if he's the Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence type to help Clemson reach national contention."

Streeter and Goodwin were calling plays for Clemson's 20-13 bowl win over Iowa State in December.

Before that 10-3 campaign last year, Clemson had finished in the top-5 of the AP Poll each season since 2015, including a run from 2016-20 where it started and finished in the top-5.