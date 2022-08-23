CBS Sports makes ACC predictions, including 'overrated' tag on Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports' analysts made their ACC predictions on Tuesday and most favor a Clemson return to the top tier of college football.

That does not include senior writer Dennis Dodd, who already tipped his hand by calling Clemson a lock to go under a 10.5 regular season win total.

With Clemson ranked as high as No. 4 nationally, the Tigers are naturally "overrated" in Dodd's estimation.

"The Tigers may indeed win the ACC. Maybe last year was a speed bump, but I really need to see it first. As well as the defense may perform -- and it's good -- Uiagalelei will have to live up to his expectations. If not, well, the ACC is too strong now for the Tigers to be able to slog through mediocrity. Watch out for Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Miami. It is unwise to grandfather Clemson into the title game just yet," Dodd said.

There was a panelist in Barrett Sallee who also had Clemson as "underrated."

"I get it. Uiagalelei did not live up to expectations, and last year's 10-win season was a 'down year.' This is a much different setting, though. DJ-U has rededicated himself, gotten in shape and knows that freshman Cade Klubnik is there should he stumble. That's a healthy quarterback situation, not a shaky one. When you combine it with the best defensive front four in the country and one of the best running backs in the nation in Will Shipley, you have a recipe for national success, not just ACC dominance," Sallee said.

The entire CBS Sports panel picks Clemson to win the Atlantic Division, and all but Dodd in the six selections pick Dabo Swinney's Tigers to win the ACC. Dodd is going with Miami.

"The Canes are returning well ahead of schedule because Cristobal knows Miami, knows Dade and Broward County and knows his legacy. The Canes ride the arm of Van Dyke to the ACC crown," said Dodd.