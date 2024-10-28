CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Louisville depth charts look
by - 2024 Oct 28 16:13

No. 11/8 Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Louisville.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN, where the Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) are pushing for a seventh-consecutive win overall and a ninth win in a row over Louisville (5-3, 3-2) all-time.

The depth chart remains unchanged for the Tigers since the Virginia game, looking to get back freshman receiver standout Bryant Wesco (ankle) from injury possibly.

Compare the rosters in the depth charts listed below:


