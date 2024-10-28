|
Clemson-Louisville depth charts look
2024 Oct 28 16:13-
No. 11/8 Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Louisville.
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN, where the Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) are pushing for a seventh-consecutive win overall and a ninth win in a row over Louisville (5-3, 3-2) all-time. The depth chart remains unchanged for the Tigers since the Virginia game, looking to get back freshman receiver standout Bryant Wesco (ankle) from injury possibly. Compare the rosters in the depth charts listed below:
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN, where the Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) are pushing for a seventh-consecutive win overall and a ninth win in a row over Louisville (5-3, 3-2) all-time.
The depth chart remains unchanged for the Tigers since the Virginia game, looking to get back freshman receiver standout Bryant Wesco (ankle) from injury possibly.
Compare the rosters in the depth charts listed below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football