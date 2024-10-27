CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TJ Moore and the Tigers seek to keep their winning streak rolling to seven games.

Clemson-Louisville Vegas odds
by - 2024 Oct 27 11:55

Clemson is expected to have a little bit more of a fight on its hands with the incoming Louisville Cardinals.

Clemson (6-1, 5-0) opened as an 11-point favorite on the Cardinals (DraftKings) for the Tigers' return from the open date break. Clemson has been at least a three-score favorite at kickoff since the Georgia game, where it was a 10.5-point underdog.

Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is 3-5 against the final number this season, failing to cover in five consecutive games. The Cardinals won at BC on Friday, 31-27.

Clemson has both won and covered the spread in each of the last six meetings with Louisville, including as a slight underdog versus Lamar Jackson and co. in 2016 (42-36).

The Tigers are 8-0 all-time against Louisville in the series, which dates back to Louisville's joining the league in 2014.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start on Saturday in Death Valley.

