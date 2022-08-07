CBS Sports preview has Clemson as lock to go under win total

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's reputation has pretty lofty preseason expectations ahead for most teams. Around TigerTown, there's another layer after filling up trophy cases in the last decade-plus.

The Caesers Sportsbook sets the over/under on Clemson's win total at 10.5 regular season wins out of 12 opportunities, which leaves a lone defeat allowed if you're taking Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

After a 9-3 regular season last year, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd is siding with the under among his five win-total "locks."

"There is too much uncertainty with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Miami, NC State and Wake Forest aren't going away. There's also a trip to Notre Dame," Dodd said.

Based on recent history, Clemson is a good bet to reach double-digit victories.

Swinney's Tigers have won at least 10 games in 11 consecutive seasons, joining Alabama's current run (from 2008-present) as the only teams to do so within one Power 5 league (Florida State reached the mark 14 times in a run over stints as a D1 Independent and then the ACC).

Taking out the shortened 2020 campaign, Clemson has topped 10.5 regular season wins five out of the last six opportunities.

Clemson finished undefeated in the regular season three times in that span (2015, 2018, 2019).