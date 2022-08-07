CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Taking out the shortened 2020 campaign, Clemson has topped 10.5 regular season wins five out of the last six opportunities.
Taking out the shortened 2020 campaign, Clemson has topped 10.5 regular season wins five out of the last six opportunities.

CBS Sports preview has Clemson as lock to go under win total
by - 2022 Aug 7, Sun 12:29

Clemson's reputation has pretty lofty preseason expectations ahead for most teams. Around TigerTown, there's another layer after filling up trophy cases in the last decade-plus.

The Caesers Sportsbook sets the over/under on Clemson's win total at 10.5 regular season wins out of 12 opportunities, which leaves a lone defeat allowed if you're taking Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

After a 9-3 regular season last year, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd is siding with the under among his five win-total "locks."

"There is too much uncertainty with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Miami, NC State and Wake Forest aren't going away. There's also a trip to Notre Dame," Dodd said.

Based on recent history, Clemson is a good bet to reach double-digit victories.

Swinney's Tigers have won at least 10 games in 11 consecutive seasons, joining Alabama's current run (from 2008-present) as the only teams to do so within one Power 5 league (Florida State reached the mark 14 times in a run over stints as a D1 Independent and then the ACC).

Taking out the shortened 2020 campaign, Clemson has topped 10.5 regular season wins five out of the last six opportunities.

Clemson finished undefeated in the regular season three times in that span (2015, 2018, 2019).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
CBS Sports preview has Clemson as lock to go under win total
CBS Sports preview has Clemson as lock to go under win total
Tigers top 90 points again in France tour exhibition game
Tigers top 90 points again in France tour exhibition game
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson football opens fall camp, freshmen first look
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson football opens fall camp, freshmen first look
Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson will 'move forward'
Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson will 'move forward'
Post your comments!
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest