Swinney dances over defensive tackle enrollee Hevin Brown-Shuler

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is so excited about the potential of defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, Swinney broke out an impromptu moonwalk during an in-home visit. The final seven members of the 2024 recruiting class will arrive on campus this summer. The First Summer session begins May 14th and runs through June 21st. The Second Summer session begins on June 27th. All of the players are expected to be on campus at that point. Who are the final seven pieces of the puzzle? They are, Drew Woodaz, CJ Kubah-Taylor, TJ Moore, Hevin Brown-Shuler, Darien Mayo, Ashton Hampton, and Christian Bentancur. Today, we look at Brown-Shuler, who hails from Pace Academy (GA). Brown-Shuler was selected to the All-American Bowl on NBC, and he was a 4-star recruit who was a member of both the Rivals250 and the ESPN300. He was a four-time all-region and all-state honoree and one of five All-American Bowl Man of the Year finalists. Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 134 overall player and the country’s sixth-best defensive tackle. ESPN listed him as the No. 260 player in the nation and 16th-best at his position. A four-year starter at Pace Academy, he recorded 86 total tackles (42 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 of which as a senior in 2023. Swinney made a visit to Brown-Shuler’s home in February and broke out his dance moves, as you can see in Brown-Shuler’s tweet: My Official Home Visit, A great time was had🙏🏽🐅

TY-Family, Friends, @ClemsonFB @paceacademy @ReelMeekBrown pic.twitter.com/gfF8kAq3zs — Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) 🙏🏽 (@HevyDutyBS) February 10, 2024 Swinney mentioned Brown-Shuler along with fellow defensive tackle Champ Thompson during his National Signing Day press conference. “And then at D-tackle, we have Hevin Brown-Shuler and Champ Thompson,” Swinney said. “Two of my favorite kids that I've ever recruited. Just two great, great families and just great kids in the whole recruiting process. And that's two pretty good names. Hevin and Champ, that's two pretty good names there for the d-tackles and just again, just glad to have them be a part of it. “But these are two big, strong, athletic, dynamic players with big personalities and just so much more than football players. I mean they're elite players, but it's two great young men.” Clemson signee HEVIN BROWN-SHULER looking impressive in 1on1s@adamgorney | @RivalsFriedman | @gregsmithrivals | @rivalscorey | @TIinClemson pic.twitter.com/75C0azRBXJ — Rivals (@Rivals) January 2, 2024

