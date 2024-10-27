CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson dropped out of the Top 10 in this week's AP Top 25.
Clemson falls out of Top 10 in latest AP Poll
by - 2024 Oct 27 14:03

Clemson dropped two spots in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers are now No. 11 after Notre Dame (No. 8), BYU (No. 9) and Texas A&M (No. 10) joined the Top 10 this week.

Previous No. 8 LSU was the lone Top 10 team to lose, 38-23, at No. 14 Texas A&M. No. 6 Miami pushed to 8-0 with a 36-14 win over rival Florida State. No. 22 SMU held on to its unbeaten ACC record by overcoming six turnovers with a 28-27 OT win at Duke.

Clemson is No. 14 in ESPN's SP+ metric ($) with a No. 10-ranked offense, No. 25 defense and No. 103 special teams group. The site's Playoff Predictor assesses the ACC CFP contenders as Miami (90%; highest of any team), Clemson (32%; 16th-most), SMU (30%) and Pitt (20%).

Clemson was ranked No. 8 in this week's Coaches Poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5 and run through the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8).

AP Poll - 10/27

1. Oregon (61 first-place votes)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11. Clemson

11. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pitt

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes:

Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

