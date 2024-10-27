|
Clemson falls out of Top 10 in latest AP Poll
Clemson dropped two spots in the latest AP Top 25.
The Tigers are now No. 11 after Notre Dame (No. 8), BYU (No. 9) and Texas A&M (No. 10) joined the Top 10 this week. Previous No. 8 LSU was the lone Top 10 team to lose, 38-23, at No. 14 Texas A&M. No. 6 Miami pushed to 8-0 with a 36-14 win over rival Florida State. No. 22 SMU held on to its unbeaten ACC record by overcoming six turnovers with a 28-27 OT win at Duke. Clemson is No. 14 in ESPN's SP+ metric ($) with a No. 10-ranked offense, No. 25 defense and No. 103 special teams group. The site's Playoff Predictor assesses the ACC CFP contenders as Miami (90%; highest of any team), Clemson (32%; 16th-most), SMU (30%) and Pitt (20%). Clemson was ranked No. 8 in this week's Coaches Poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5 and run through the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8). AP Poll - 10/27 1. Oregon (61 first-place votes) 2. Georgia (1) 3. Penn State 4. Ohio State 5. Miami 6. Texas 7. Tennessee 8. Notre Dame 9. BYU 10. Texas A&M 11. Clemson 11. Iowa State 13. Indiana 14. Alabama 15. Boise State 16. LSU 17. Kansas State 18. Pitt 19. Ole Miss 20. SMU 21. Army 22. Washington State 23. Colorado 24. Illinois 25. Missouri Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
The Tigers are now No. 11 after Notre Dame (No. 8), BYU (No. 9) and Texas A&M (No. 10) joined the Top 10 this week.
Previous No. 8 LSU was the lone Top 10 team to lose, 38-23, at No. 14 Texas A&M. No. 6 Miami pushed to 8-0 with a 36-14 win over rival Florida State. No. 22 SMU held on to its unbeaten ACC record by overcoming six turnovers with a 28-27 OT win at Duke.
Clemson is No. 14 in ESPN's SP+ metric ($) with a No. 10-ranked offense, No. 25 defense and No. 103 special teams group. The site's Playoff Predictor assesses the ACC CFP contenders as Miami (90%; highest of any team), Clemson (32%; 16th-most), SMU (30%) and Pitt (20%).
Clemson was ranked No. 8 in this week's Coaches Poll.
The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5 and run through the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8).
AP Poll - 10/27
1. Oregon (61 first-place votes)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
11. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pitt
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes:
Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now