Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll

The Tigers are up to No. 8 now in a Top 10 led by Oregon (53 first place votes), Georgia (1), Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Tennessee and the ACC Tigers.

Previous No. 7 LSU was the lone Top 10 team to lose, 38-23, at No. 14 Texas A&M. No. 5 Miami pushed to 8-0 with a 36-14 win over rival Florida State. No. 22 SMU held on to its unbeaten ACC record by overcoming six turnovers with a 28-27 OT win at Duke.

Clemson is No. 14 in ESPN's SP+ metric ($) with a No. 10-ranked offense, No. 25 defense and No. 103 special teams group. The site's Playoff Predictor assesses the ACC CFP contenders as Miami (90%; highest of any team), Clemson (32%; 16th-most), SMU (30%) and Pitt (20%).

The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5 and run through the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8).

Coaches Poll - 10/27

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Iowa State

11. Texas A&M

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Kansas State

16. LSU

17. Pitt

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Missouri

24. Illinois

25. Memphis

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Navy; No. 25 Vanderbilt;

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1;

List Of Voters

