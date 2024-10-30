|
Garrett Riley responds to ECU coaching rumors
CBS Sports and 247Sports recently mentioned Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as a potential candidate for the ECU coaching gig.
ECU is searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Houston after losing to Army in Week 8. A reporter asked Riley on Wednesday if he had heard that his name was being floated around for the East Carolina job. “No, I mean, I’m always in a rabbit hole," Riley said. "That’s why I was a couple of minutes late here, doing some red zone and goal line (watching film). I mean, I know chatter will happen at times. But, man, I’m where my feet are.” Riley's name is not totally random regarding ECU. He began his coaching career there as a grad assistant and also served as their wide receiver coach.
