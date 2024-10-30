CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley responds to ECU coaching rumors

Garrett Riley responds to ECU coaching rumors
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 30 14:11

CBS Sports and 247Sports recently mentioned Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as a potential candidate for the ECU coaching gig.

ECU is searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Houston after losing to Army in Week 8.

A reporter asked Riley on Wednesday if he had heard that his name was being floated around for the East Carolina job.

“No, I mean, I’m always in a rabbit hole," Riley said. "That’s why I was a couple of minutes late here, doing some red zone and goal line (watching film). I mean, I know chatter will happen at times. But, man, I’m where my feet are.”

Riley's name is not totally random regarding ECU.

He began his coaching career there as a grad assistant and also served as their wide receiver coach.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
National analyst has Clemson as class of ACC, just outside Top 5 nationally
National analyst has Clemson as class of ACC, just outside Top 5 nationally
Garrett Riley responds to ECU coaching rumors
Garrett Riley responds to ECU coaching rumors
CBS Sports projects Clemson outside Top 10 of first Playoff rankings
CBS Sports projects Clemson outside Top 10 of first Playoff rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts