4-star RB Jaylen McGill wants CJ Spiller to recruit him "heavier"

CLINTON - The atmosphere in Bailey Memorial Stadium was a chilly Friday night. Despite what the temperature indicated, there was plenty of heat coming from the field. Look no further than 4-star 2026 running back Jaylen McGill and the Mountain View Prep offense. The Stars (8-0, 3-0 AAA) overwhelmed the Broome Centurions (3-5, 0-2 AAA) on the grounds of Presbyterian College, 49-20. With the win, the Stars clinched their region and earned a bye in the state playoffs. That win for McGill came with an added positive punch. Before transferring to Mountain View Prep, the Clemson target McGill was the star running back for Broome, making Friday a reunion for the chance to clinch the region. For the junior prospect, everything came together for this moment. “I faced a lot of adversity from moving from that school to this school, and all the odds were against me, and all I did was make it happen,” McGill said. “I think I got 30 touchdowns this year, and this, like, game seven or eight. So, man, God blessed me. I took a step in my faith moving here and the coaches made a great game plan this week, and all we did was execute. We started slow in the first drive, but we made it happen.” McGill was the star of the show in the effort Friday. He was able to line up wide and win his one-on-one matchup for a long touchdown early in the first half. And as he has done all season, McGill got it done on the ground. Up 20-7 in the third quarter, the Spartanburg product did it all on a 65-yard touchdown drive, slicing through defenders in space and bruising anyone in his way. He capped it off with a 12-yard score as the Stars continued their offensive onslaught. McGill finished with three scores on the evening, cementing another dominant performance. McGill isn’t just busy on the field -- he’s also been on the recruiting tour. This fall, he’s taken trips to Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He visited Clemson for the Tigers’ offensive onslaught against App State and saw the beginnings of an offensive renaissance. The Tigers' relationship with McGill started off very strong, but he has wanted a deeper connection with CJ Spiller. Despite this, the Spartanburg back sees Spiller as someone with a plenty of knowledge, and he enjoyed his coaching during his September visit. “What stood out during the visit was that he coached me very hard,” McGill said. "He was teaching me things when I was there and stuff like that, but I would like him to recruit me heavier.” Regarding visits, McGill is turning his focus to the state playoff and his academics. From there, he hopes to take all of his official visits in the summer, narrowing down his choices in the process. McGill plans to make an official commitment before the start of his senior season. Regarding where the Tigers stand, McGill still sees Clemson as a school in the mix. “I would say they are a top ten school for me," McGill said, who has over 20 reported offers. #Clemson 2026 target Jaylen McGill in action tonight.



The Mountain View Prep product visited Clemson for the Tigers’ matchup with Virginia. @mcgilljaylen2 @gray_mann21 pic.twitter.com/MCDahSehPU — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 25, 2024 Jaylen McGill lines out wide and gets six.



The #Clemson target gets it done to put Mountain View Prep up 14.



🎥: @gray_mann21 @mcgilljaylen2 pic.twitter.com/HFEGSBmkbB — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 25, 2024

