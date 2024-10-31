Breaking down Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins' HOF inductions with Bob Mahony!

It is the beginning of the November slate for Clemson and the induction of the 2024 Athletic Hall Of Fame for nine Tiger Alums.

Bob Mahony joined David Hood and Grayson Mann to explain how these athletes were chosen. Mahony is the director of the Block C Club and has been a part of IPTAY for decades. He joins the Orange Crush Podcast to detail Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins’ induction and how they had a significant impact on Clemson Football and the program’s future.

We also get his thoughts on his Clemson Baseball commentary, Louisville, and more.

