4-star LB Kaden Henderson announces Clemson offer
Kaden Henderson - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2027
#22 Overall, #3 LB, #3 FL
#74 Overall, #4 LB, #6 FL
2027 offers continue to trickle out.
Four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has announced an offer from Clemson, making it the third public offer to open June 1. Henderson visited Clemson this spring, and the staff didn't take long to pull the trigger on an offer. The Florida linebacker is considered one of the top linebackers in the class, already holding offers from Ohio State, Florida, Texas, and many others. "EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Henderson said on X.
Four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has announced an offer from Clemson, making it the third public offer to open June 1.
Henderson visited Clemson this spring, and the staff didn't take long to pull the trigger on an offer. The Florida linebacker is considered one of the top linebackers in the class, already holding offers from Ohio State, Florida, Texas, and many others.
"EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Henderson said on X.
