4-star LB Kaden Henderson announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Kaden Henderson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#24 Overall, #3 LB, #2 FL
Rivals:
#22 Overall, #3 LB, #3 FL
24/7:
#74 Overall, #4 LB, #6 FL

2027 offers continue to trickle out.

Four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has announced an offer from Clemson, making it the third public offer to open June 1.

Henderson visited Clemson this spring, and the staff didn't take long to pull the trigger on an offer. The Florida linebacker is considered one of the top linebackers in the class, already holding offers from Ohio State, Florida, Texas, and many others.

"EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Henderson said on X.

