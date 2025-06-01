Four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has announced an offer from Clemson, making it the third public offer to open June 1.

Henderson visited Clemson this spring, and the staff didn't take long to pull the trigger on an offer. The Florida linebacker is considered one of the top linebackers in the class, already holding offers from Ohio State, Florida, Texas, and many others.

"EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Henderson said on X.