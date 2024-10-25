CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The East Carolina head coaching job opened this week, and Garrett Riley spent three seasons there as an assistant. CBS Sports says he is
The East Carolina head coaching job opened this week, and Garrett Riley spent three seasons there as an assistant. CBS Sports says he is "a potential candidate."

CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for ECU opening
by - 2024 Oct 25 12:16

Commanding a Top 10 offense in yards and points this season, Garrett Riley's name is getting reacquainted with the head coaching reports and rumors.

Midway through a fifth season at East Carolina, Mike Houston was fired by the Pirates earlier this week. CBS Sports cited "industry sources" naming Riley in a group with LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson as "potential candidates."

Riley got his FBS coaching start as a graduate assistant at ECU alongside his brother (and now USC head coach) Lincoln. He stayed there through 2015 and served as a wide receiver coach before departing for Kansas.

For the other candidates, Dawson is also in his second year as an offensive coordinator at his current school and went to in-state Wingate. Sloan is an ECU alum and also coached with La Tech.

CBS also reports: "One industry source pegged the head coach salary in the low $2 million range while another predicted the school could try to spend less than it did on Houston and try to divert some of the savings toward a salary cap that is expected to come with the House settlement revenue sharing. AAC schools aren't expected to fully fund the more than $22 million revenue share, but an extra $500,000 or $1 million at that level could make a huge difference."

Riley made $2.05 million last year at Clemson.

After a successful run at James Madison, Houston couldn't break through at ECU, following up the apex of an 8-5 season in 2022 with a 2-10 campaign in 2023 and a 3-4 start to the 2024 season. He went 27-38 overall and 15-28 in conference play with the Pirates.

“We are confident we will identify the right leader for our football program,” ECU AD Jon Gilbert said in a statement from the school this week. “I believe ECU is a premier job with a passionate fan base, unprecedented support from our Pirate Club donors, and great facilities that continue to improve. Right now, we are focusing on our student-athletes as they compete for a postseason opportunity in the final five regular season games. My hope is Pirate Nation will rally around our student-athletes like they have always done.”

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
Orange Crush Podcast: Shawn Poppie previews year one, Clemson WBB momentum
Orange Crush Podcast: Shawn Poppie previews year one, Clemson WBB momentum
Where Clemson's 2025 class ranks with upcoming early signing period
Where Clemson's 2025 class ranks with upcoming early signing period
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 TigerNet News®
spacer Financially, that's a very lateral move....***
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: Financially, that's a very lateral move....***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Financially, that's a very lateral move....***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Financially, yes
 tigersbite
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 Saltlife17
spacer Just because he's on ECU's list...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 SolidOrange89
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 TigerBigBass
spacer If some college offers Riley a HC job and he takes it - congrats to Coach
 tabbyplague®
spacer Lol nope.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer If they wait a few more weeks than can hire Lincoln.***
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: If they wait a few more weeks than can hire Lincoln.***
 pointcove
spacer LOL ECU***
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 yobagoyajambalaya
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 ebush75
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 Pabst
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 GSCtiger®
spacer I'm good with Dabo.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: CBS Report: Clemson's Garrett Riley among 'potential candidates' for head coach opening
 RaceCityTiger1977®
spacer GR - don't do it if you value your coaching pedigree***
 RC Tiger®
spacer I don't see him making that move.
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: I don't see him making that move.
 Wood Potter
spacer Id be more concerned about that UNCheat opening.
 JKBtigerpaw
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts