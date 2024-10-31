Clemson forward named to national award watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2025 Karl Malone Power Forward of the year Preseason Watch List. Among the 20 candidates was Clemson University men’s basketball’s senior Ian Schieffelin (Atlanta, Ga./Grayson). In an effort to promote the game of basketball and the best of the best within the sport, The Basketball Hall of Fame and ESPN proudly present college basketball’s five positional awards – given to the best men’s college player in their respective position. The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. The list will narrow down to 10 players in early February, with the Final 5 being announced in March. The award winner and presentation details will be revealed at the Final Four in San Antonio. Fan voting presented by Dell Technologies will open once the announcement is made, allowing fans to vote for their favorite players. Schieffelin is coming off preseason recognition, being named to the Preseason All-ACC Second Team. Last season, Schieffelin earned the ACC’s Most Improved Player award after averaging 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. It was the second time a Tiger has won the award (Jaron Blossomgame, 2016). He finished with 340 total rebounds – the sixth-most in a single season in program history. Schieffelin totaled his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds against New Mexico and 18 points and 11 rebounds against Alabama. With his 11th double-double, Schieffelin was just the second Clemson player to record double figures in double-doubles in a season since 2008-09. Hunter Tyson did it last year with 16, but that is the only other player to do it since Trevor Booker had 13 double-doubles in 2008-09. Schieffelin also had 17 double-digit rebounding games last season. 2025 Karl Malone Award Candidates* Grant Nelson Alabama Trey Townsend Arizona Johni Broome Auburn Norchad Omier Baylor Ian Schieffelin Clemson Graham Ike Gonzaga J’Wan Roberts Houston Will Riley Illinois Malik Reneau Indiana Coleman Hawkins Kansas State Julian Reese Maryland Cade Tyson North Carolina Caden Pierce Princeton Bryce Hopkins Providence JT Toppin Texas Tech Donnie Freeman Syracuse Yaxel Lendeborg UAB Alex Karaban UConn Eric Dixon Villanova Great Osobor Washington *Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2024-25 season. Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Karl Malone Awards will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Karl Malone Award are composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2025 Malone Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center). Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (2024), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).