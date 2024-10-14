CBS 'overreaction': Klubnik engineering college football's best individual turnaround

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports' Will Backus does a weekly set of strong takes, and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik joined that mix this week. Backus says Klubnik is the sport's top individual turnaround: "Clemson has eviscerated every opponent it's stepped on the field against since its season-opening loss to Georgia, and the play of quarterback Cade Klubnik has been a big reason why. He is quietly engineering one of college football's biggest individual turnarounds, after a rough first year as the Tigers' starter, and he deserves more recognition when it comes to the discussion around postseason honors... "Most importantly, Klubnik has only thrown two interceptions through six games. Turnovers were a huge issue for him in 2023 -- nine of his passes were snagged by the defense -- but he has taken great strides in the decision-making department. Clemson hasn't played a difficult schedule over the past month or so, but the Tigers' offense looks worlds better than it did a year ago with Klubnik running the show, even when adjusting for competition. "That could be just what the Tigers need to climb back to the ACC's mountaintop." Klubnik is tied for fourth-best in Heisman odds (+1200) with opener foe Carson Beck at Georgia, trailing Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (+175), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (+270) and Miami's Cam Ward (+700). Of that QB group, Klubnik (88.3) only behind Ward in ESPN's QBR rating (91.8). Ward (20) leads the ACC in passing touchdowns, followed by Syracuse's Kyle McCord (19) and Klubnik (17). Only ACC starters Haynes King (GT) and Kevin Jennings (SMU) have fewer picks, with one each. Klubnik is third in QB rating (164.92) behind Ward (183.43) and BC's Thomas Castellanos (181.17). Klubnik is fourth in the ACC in rushing touchdowns as well (4), only trailing King among QBs (6). The junior Texan threw just 19 touchdowns over 14 games coming into the season as a starter, with 11 interceptions. He rushed for 231 yards and five scores, compared to 198 yards already this season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now