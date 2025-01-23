Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank

Cade Klubnik has greatly outperformed his expectations coming in per one national recruiting service. ESPN went through the 2022 ESPN 300 football class and re-ranked the Top 25 of the group ($), where Klubnik moved up 10 spots to the Top 20 (19). "One of the few players on this list who opted to return to college in 2025, Klubnik was a high four-star and the nation's top dual-threat quarterback when he signed with Clemson. The Austin, Texas, native was highly decorated at Westlake High School, winning three state titles and going 27-0 as a starter, and we liked his arm strength, compact release and gunslinger mentality. His collegiate career has had some ups and downs, but he's still one of the most decorated passers in Tigers history and enters 2025 as one of college football's most recognizable stars," said ESPN's Billy Tucker. Klubnik was the No. 1-rated dual-threat QB in the ESPN class. He enters his final season having completed 659-of-1,040 career passes for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 2,137 career snaps over 37 games (28 starts), also rushing for 784 yards and 13 touchdowns on 286 rushing attempts and catching a 19-yard pass over his first three seasons. Klubnik was recently projected as the top QB in the nation for 2025 by 247Sports. He is in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth) and will enter the year ranked fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in yards of total offense. Klubnik is one of only three two-time ACC Championship Game MVPs all-time. Some more 2022 ESPN 300 members still on the Tiger roster include Mauldin CB Jeadyn Lukus (No. 35 original ranking), Myrtle Beach WR Adam Randall (79), Irmo WR Antonio Williams (84), Greenville OL Collin Sadler (106), Strongsville (OH) OL Blake Miller (259) and Lanett (AL) DT Caden Story (260). Toriano Pride (151) and Sherrod Covil Jr. (212) are ESPN 300 members who have transferred, to Missouri and Virginia Tech respectively.

