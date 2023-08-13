Cade Klubnik signs exclusive apparel deal with Rhoback

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has signed an exclusive apparel partnership with Rhoback which is based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. “We are thrilled to join Cade Klubnik’s team as his official apparel sponsor," Rhoback told TigerNet. "Named to the watchlist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback, Cade will help lead our Rhoback U program. Cade’s energy and leadership immediately stood out and we couldn’t be more honored to join his team as he leads Clemson at quarterback this season. Be on the lookout for exciting content with Cade as he helps grow our Rhoback U collegiate sponsorship program." Klubnik is happy to be associated with the high-quality apparel company as he prepares for the upcoming 2023 season. “I am incredibly excited to team up with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and help lead Rhoback U," Klubnik said in a statement. "As a growing activewear brand, Rhoback continues to develop the highest quality products, while creating trendsetting media. I immediately related to their energy and creativity and can’t wait to share what we have in store this season with the Clemson community. As one of the fastest growing activewear bands in the country, I couldn’t be happier to be a part of Rhoback." Here is Klubnik's Commission Link that will offer new customers 15% off their first purchase as well as Klubnik a portion of net sales.

