Cade Klubnik named early top contender for 2023 Heisman by ESPN, more outlets

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's QB is going to get the spotlight no matter what in this era of college football, and after being a highly-coveted high school prospect, the next-in-line for the Tigers will carry that Heisman hype in 2023 as well.

Cade Klubnik just assumed the starting job after leading Clemson to a decisive ACC title win over North Carolina recently.

With this year's edition of the Heisman Trophy in, the outlooks for 2023 have Klubnik high among the contenders.

He is at No. 3 for USA TODAY behind 2022 winner Caleb Williams and ACC player of the year Drake Maye.

"The hype machine has already kicked into gear after Klubnik replaced an ineffective DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game against North Carolina and threw for 279 yards as the Tigers won easily," said USAT's Paul Myerberg. "With Uiagalelei already in the portal, Klubnik will take over as the obvious starter and team up with star running back Will Shipley in what may be the best backfield in the country."

Klubnik is No. 4 on the CFN list.

"Deshaun couldn’t do it, and neither could Trevor or DJ. Klubnik might just be the quarterback that brings Clemson a Heisman in the Dabo Swinney era," said Pete Fiutak. "With Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, it’s Klubnik’s offense to run – he seemed ready yesterday. The superstar recruit and elite all-around athlete waited all year to do more for the inconsistent attack, and when needed against North Carolina in the ACC Championship he came through."

ESPN lists Klubnik among the "up-and-comers" for the prestigious trophy.

"He was the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the class of 2022, and when, after weeks of speculation and expectation, he took over for the struggling DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship, he proceeded to obliterate North Carolina's defense," said ESPN's Bill Connelly. "He has all the tools, he has exciting young receivers (Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Cole Turner) and he has a workhorse back next to him in Will Shipley. No one would be surprised if he turned himself into a front-runner rather quickly."

As referenced for recent QBs but also much further back, Clemson is still waiting on the program's first Heisman winner.