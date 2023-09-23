Clemson announces two starters expected out for FSU game

Right guard Walker Parks had been confirmed out already (lower body injury), but the new one was receiver Antonio Williams.

Williams is Clemson's leader in receptions (15) and touchdown catches (2), tallying 145 receiving yards. Williams averaged 4.7 yards per punt return as well on three attempts. He suffered an ankle injury and played a season-low seven snaps versus FAU last week.

Williams garnered Freshman All-America recognition after posting 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in addition to serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season.

Starting defensive back Andrew Mukuba did not appear on the list after missing starts in the last two games since the Duke opener.