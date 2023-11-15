WATCH: Clemson player sings beautiful rendition of National Anthem before Clemson-GT

|
Blackmon Huckabee sings beautiful rendition of National Anthem before Clemson-GT
2023 Nov 15 11:04- -
Military Appreciation Day is one of the special games on the Clemson football schedule yearly, with all the pageantry celebrating the military that deserves it so much.
Adding to the festive atmosphere in Death Valley are the distinctive Clemson purple uniforms worn on this occasion. On Saturday during pre-game, as a surprise, walk-on receiver Blackmon Huckabee Jr. showcased his impressive vocal talents with an impressive rendition of the National Anthem for all the fans on hand. Check it out below:
Adding to the festive atmosphere in Death Valley are the distinctive Clemson purple uniforms worn on this occasion.
On Saturday during pre-game, as a surprise, walk-on receiver Blackmon Huckabee Jr. showcased his impressive vocal talents with an impressive rendition of the National Anthem for all the fans on hand.
Check it out below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football