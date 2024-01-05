Athlon's 'Way Too Early' 2024 ranking for Clemson

The Tigers are No. 13 on the list, as the top ACC team.

"With Florida State losing a big chunk of talent from the ACC Championship team from '23, coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers are likely to open '24 as the favorite to win the conference," said Athlon's Steven Lassan. "After averaging only 23.6 points a contest in ACC play, Swinney hopes another offseason for quarterback Cade Klubnik under coordinator Garrett Riley will help to elevate the entire production of this group. Helping to ease the pressure on a developing offense is another standout defense in Death Valley. Linemen Peter Woods and TJ Parker and linebackers Wade Woodaz and Barrett Carter headline the top returners next season."

The Top 10 group is Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State and Notre Dame.

By the Athlon 2024 outlook, the Playoff teams, assuming a move to a 5+7 model with the Pac-12 going away (five conference champions and seven at-large), would be seeded as Georgia, Michigan, Clemson and Utah for teams with a first-round bye, then Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State and then a champion from one of the other conferences (App. State, Boise State, Liberty, Memphis and Tulane are listed in possible teams outside the Top 30).

The other teams from the ACC ranked are Florida State (17), Louisville (23), NC State (25), Miami (26), Virginia Tech (28) and SMU (29).