247Sports features Clemson defender as "one of the nation's top first-year players"

247Sports features Peter Woods as "one of the nation's top first-year players"

247Sports took a midseason look at some of the nation's top freshman players, and that included a Tiger who has lived up to the hype. Peter Woods was listed as a co-starter at defensive tackle preseason and has played the third-most snaps of Clemson's interior defenders (140), only trailing Tyler Davis (200) and Ruke Orhorhoro (198). Woods has logged ten tackles (one for loss) and ranks fourth in PFF grade for Tiger D-linemen (74.4). 247Sports' Blair Angulo broke down what Woods brings to the field. "He's super athletic and has a super quick twitch. He's got the ability to be violent with his hands," Angulo said. "It's difficult for freshmen, especially upfront, to be able to match up against players who are 2-3 years older than he is. He's no stranger to this. He helped his high school to four state titles. That means he played as a freshman in 2019. He's difficult to block. He's got the versatility to play on the inside or on the outside. He can play some pass-rush situations. He can really chase the ball carrier on run plays. He can do a little bit of everything with his fluidity to apply pressure and get after the quarterback. He's going to continue to make an impact and continue to see the field for Clemson." 247Sports' Chris Hummer says Woods is primed for a lengthy NFL career. "Clemson needed him on Saturday. He's played well all year, but they were in a tight game with Wake Forest, and Clemson really couldn't move the ball," Hummer said. "The reason why Clemson won that game is the defensive front. Peter Woods was in the backfield a lot. He had three pressures on Saturday. He's one of those rare interior rushers who can create penetration and also eat up blocks. He's a really special player. He's somebody that's been playing at a high level. It's pretty easy to overlook a defensive tackle on the inside. "Peter Woods is playing on an outstanding level. Clemson always seems to have a defensive lineman or two that are going to go on and play in the NFL for a long time. Peter Woods is certainly that."

