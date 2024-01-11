247Sports drops Dabo Swinney in coach rankings after 2023 season

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports reassessed its college football coach rankings after the bombshell retirement announcement of Alabama's Nick Saban on Wednesday, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney has dropped a few spots year-to-year. 247Sports ranked Swinney as the fifth-best coach in college football after a third consecutive season without a College Football Playoff appearance, which is a spot lower than the site's previous ranking. "The only program ranked inside the top 25 in recruiting without a transfer portal commit this cycle, Clemson continues to take the developmental approach when it comes to roster building," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "It's not that Dabo Swinney hasn't tried to land a transfer, but the portal has not been a recruiting priority at a school that just saw its string of double-digit win seasons end at 12 in 2023. The Tigers were 4-4 at one point this season before winning five straight to finish inside the top 25. Still, many question Swinney's ability to stay within striking range of the College Football Playoff since his last appearance in (2020). Swinney, whose won two national championships at Clemson, is one of only five active coaches with a ring." [Jimbo Fisher, in those five, is currently unemployed, however, after Texas A&M fired him this season.] Ahead of Swinney is Georgia's Kirby Smart, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, LSU's Brian Kelly and Washington's Kalen DeBoer. The next ACC coach is Florida State's Mike Norvell, at No. 8, and then it's NC State's Dave Doeren, at No. 21.

