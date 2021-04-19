South Florida forward commits to Clemson
by - Monday, April 19, 2021, 7:10 PM
Ben Middlebrooks - Forward Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.00)

Height: 6-10   Weight: 190   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Westminster Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#28 , #18 FL
Middlebrooks was highly-productive last season and has a Clemson connection.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) forward Ben Middlebrooks announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

The 6-foot-10 prospect was named to the Broward 5A-1A first team after averaging 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season.

"Excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University in 2021!" Middlebrooks posted on Instagram. "I wouldn’t be here without everyone who has helped me along in my journey. This includes God, my family, and the coaches and teachers who supported me throughout this journey."

Middlebrooks is slated to reclassify to the 2021 class. He said recently that Ole Miss and Dayton were the other two schools he had been hearing the most from.

He brings Clemson's 2021 class back to three members along with four-star guard Josh Beadle (Columbia, SC) and forward Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, GA).

Middlebrooks' sister, Mackenzy, plays for the Clemson women's tennis program.

