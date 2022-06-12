Donte Grantham is set to spend his second season in France.
Donte Grantham is set to spend his second season in France.

Former Tiger joins new pro team
by - 2022 Jun 12, Sun 13:32

Former Clemson basketball player Donte Grantham is joining the SLUC Nancy Basket of France's first division basketball league, Pro A.

He averaged 11 points and 5.8 rebounds with Chalon-Reims in the top division last year over 30 games, averaging 26 minutes of play.

"We were looking for a player profile that would bring connection and binding to the game, basically a second playmaker," said coach Sylvain Lautié in the club’s press release. "His first European experience was very convincing and our desire to maintain a passing game identity means that his profile will have a real role to play in our team."

Grantham played three NBA G-League seasons with Oklahoma City and Agua Caliente (Los Angeles Clippers affiliate) previously.

SLUC Nancy went 26-8 in Pro B last season to earn promotion to the top division. Former Tiger David Skara was on the team last year but it's speculated he will move on, after averaging nine points and four rebounds.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Tiger joins new pro team
Former Tiger joins new pro team
Raiders react to big new deal for Hunter Renfrow, future in Las Vegas
Raiders react to big new deal for Hunter Renfrow, future in Las Vegas
Former Clemson QB named MVP in FCF Championship game
Former Clemson QB named MVP in FCF Championship game
4-star Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer at camp
4-star Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer at camp
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest