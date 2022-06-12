Former Tiger joins new pro team

Former Clemson basketball player Donte Grantham is joining the SLUC Nancy Basket of France's first division basketball league, Pro A.

He averaged 11 points and 5.8 rebounds with Chalon-Reims in the top division last year over 30 games, averaging 26 minutes of play.

"We were looking for a player profile that would bring connection and binding to the game, basically a second playmaker," said coach Sylvain Lautié in the club’s press release. "His first European experience was very convincing and our desire to maintain a passing game identity means that his profile will have a real role to play in our team."

Grantham played three NBA G-League seasons with Oklahoma City and Agua Caliente (Los Angeles Clippers affiliate) previously.

SLUC Nancy went 26-8 in Pro B last season to earn promotion to the top division. Former Tiger David Skara was on the team last year but it's speculated he will move on, after averaging nine points and four rebounds.

?? Info effectif 2022-2023 !



Donte Grantham rejoint le SLUC Nancy Basket pour la saison 2022-2023 !



? d'informations ?? https://t.co/iP3ZTuJTJn#GoSLUC pic.twitter.com/qcviqY29Lt — SLUC Nancy Basket (@SLUCbasketNancy) June 11, 2022