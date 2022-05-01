Former Clemson basketball player receives NFL minicamp invite

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson forward Naz Bohannon has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Jacksonville Jaguars for the tight end position, per his sports agency.

Bohannon was at Clemson's pro day in March and was working out with hopes of garnering an NFL draft selection.

Bohannon was a graduate transfer for the Clemson basketball team last year after playing at Youngstown State initially.

The 6-foot-6 and 232-pound prospect started two games and played in 33 contests for Clemson basketball last year, averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

He last played football at Lorain High School in Ohio.

Naz Bohannon has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Jacksonville Jaguars??????



Congrats, Naz?????? @NextUp440



Welcome to the NFL!!

Clemson Basketball @ClemsonMBB #sharksports pic.twitter.com/QrqNGVnmvr — Shark Sports Management (@ManagementShark) May 1, 2022