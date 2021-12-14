|
Clemson closes strong to top Redhawks
|Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 9:02 PM-
The Clemson men’s basketball team rallied from down as much as eight points in the second half to top the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks, 89-76.
The Tigers improved to 7-4 on the season, while the Redhawks dropped to 5-4.
Clemson had six players score in double-figures, led by Alex Hemenway matching a career-best (17 points on 5-of-6 shooting).
The action was even at the half, with Clemson up 36-35. Both sides hit five 3-pointers.
Miami came out of the break hot and seized their biggest lead of the game in the first four minutes of the second session, 47-41. They extended out their edge to eight points before the midway point of the half.
At that midway point of the half, Clemson had sunk just 5-of-18 second-half shot attempts.
A 12-0 Tigers run commenced from there, however, to take a 61-57 lead with under eight minutes to go and Clemson didn’t look back, tacking on an 8-0 run shortly after to force a Redhawks timeout with just over six minutes left.
PJ Hall extended his run of double-digit scoring games with 13 points, which he’s carried from the season’s second contest-on. He and Hemenway were joined in double-digits by David Collins (14), Al-Amir Dawes (13), Hunter Tyson (13) and Naz Bohannon (10).
The Tigers pick things back up hosting rival South Carolina Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACCN). The game was canceled last year due to COVID cases in the South Carolina program. The Gamecocks won the last meeting in 2019 at Littlejohn, 67-54.
