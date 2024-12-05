Top in-state prospect taking a long look at the Tigers

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Brad Brownell continues to turn heads with the upward trajectory of the Clemson basketball program, and one of the most talented players in South Carolina is getting an early feel for his dream school. Anderson (SC) Westside combo guard K’Majay Jenkins is one of the top players in the 2027 class, listed as a 4-star and No. 41 player overall by On3 in the ’27 class. Listed at 6-6, Jenkins has shown the ability to score, rebound, and defend the ball at a high level during high school and summer league competition. Jenkins has visited Clemson this season for the home opener against Charleston Southern, and the Tigers have placed themselves in a good position early on with the elite athlete. Director of recruiting Lucas McKay has primarily handled the recruitment of Jenkins, and the Tigers are in the early stages of introducing their program to the elite athlete. “I like the way everybody greeted me and talked to me. I felt like it was a really nice visit,” Jenkins told TigerNet of the visit to Clemson. “They haven’t really spoken to me about how I would fit in or how they would want to use me in their game plan. It’s been more of showing me the area and facilities, which I was very impressed with. However, I did like the hospitality they showed me and I appreciate them being one of the first schools to show interest in me. I would love to know how they view me in their system and how much the school has to offer academically.” Jenkins is being recruited early on by Clemson, Auburn, Georgia Tech and South Carolina, with more schools certainly on the way as Jenkins’ stock continues to rise. Being right down the road from Clemson, Jenkins has always dreamed of playing for the home-state school. “It would be a dream come true for me to attend Clemson and be so close to my family,” Jenkins said. “I’ve actually been watching Clemson basketball and coach Brownell this season and see ways I could fit in his system. I hope that he sees ways that I can help him also, but in the meantime, I will do everything in my power to meet the Clemson staff and coach Brownell halfway to get me on board.” As Jenkins begins to learn more about the programs that will be coming after him, academics and athletics will be heavy on his mind when deciding on his future home. “I’m looking for a school that excels in Business Administration and Finance,” he said. “I’m highly interested in becoming a business owner one day, and I know the right school can help me with that. As far as basketball, I’m looking for a school that can compete and where I can use my court vision right away. I know I can come in and help from day one because I’m not only about bettering myself, but also the guys around me.” Aside from being a standout for Westside, Jenkins has starred for the Atlanta Celtics organization on the summer basketball circuit. What makes Jenkins a threat on the court? “The way I can transform into anything my coach needs on the court,” Jenkins said. “One game, I’ll get a whole lot of rebounds and blocks, and then another I might just give you 20-30 points. But I just know when I’m out there that I’m going to impact the game somehow." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Palmer-Smith (@official_rpproductions)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now