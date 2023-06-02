Top Clemson basketball target Dallas Thomas set for an official visit

One of Clemson’s top basketball targets is set for an official visit in the next few weeks. Clemson assistant coach Sean Dixon has been on the track of 6-9 Dallas Thomas of Little Rock (AR) since March and has kept up his interest into AAU season. The two are getting stronger in their recruiting relationship, and Thomas plans to take things to the next level with an official visit with the Tigers on June 14th. “It’s still early in the process with them,” Thomas said. “I’m just building a relationship with the coaches, with Coach Dixon and the head coach. They really like my game and how I fit in their system. They think I would thrive in the ACC. They think I’d fit in the system.” Thomas plays the three spot and averaged over 16 points and seven rebounds per game last season. He has the skills to play outside and the size to score in the paint. He said that’s what Dixon and other recruiters like about hm. “Really my versatility,” Thomas said. “Ability to do more, to do a lot of things on the court with my size and skillset, just thinks like that.” The June visit will be the first time for Thomas to visit Clemson, but it’s a program he’s followed from afar. “I’ve been following them since I was younger,” Thomas said. “It was just one of those schools that I always kept an eye on. They are bigger for football, but I looked into the basketball program, too.” Thomas has named a top five of Clemson, LSU, Memphis, Arkansas and Missouri. The Clemson official is the only one he’s scheduled to this point.

