Brownell tunes out message board chatter, but he knows it's time to take the next step

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

GREENWOOD – Brad Brownell hopes the momentum from this past season carries over into next season, but he also knows that the goal is to make the NCAA Tournament. To do that, the Tigers need to win a few more games. Brownell has led Clemson to three NCAA Tournaments in his 13-year tenure as head coach, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. The Tigers finished 23-10 last season, including a program-record 14 ACC wins. They became the first ACC team since 2000 to finish third in the league standings and miss out on the NCAA Tournament, listed as one of the first four teams to be left out of the Big Dance. It was Clemson's fifth time reaching the 20-win mark under Brownell. Clemson boasted a 6-4 record against NCAA tournament teams and became the first ACC program to win 70% of their games and still miss the NCAA's postseason since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The Tigers were a No. 1 seed in the NIT but lost at home in the first round to Morehead State. “I was really happy with our guys. It was a really fun group to work with. I'm really proud of what they were able to accomplish: 14 ACC wins,” Brownell said Tuesday. “I thought we kept getting better through the season. Hunter Tyson had a phenomenal year, and we're all crossing our fingers that he might have a chance to get drafted. I'm excited about next year. We've still got some guys coming back; PJ (Hall) and Chase (Hunter) are coming back, so that's something to build on. I think this year's momentum will really help us with next year's team. I'm very excited about what we were able to accomplish and proud of our guys for all of the hard work they put in.” Athletic Director Graham Neff said Brownell will be back for another season, and Brownell said he knows his team needs to take the next step. “Obviously, I love being a part of Clemson. I'm humbled and honored to have been here as long as I have. We're trying to take the next step,” Brownell said. “I thought this team was very close in a lot of ways, but we needed to win one or two more games to put ourselves in a position to play for big games, and that's what we're trying to do. The thing I was most proud of the team was we played into the last game of the season with a chance to win the regular season championship. “We get to the last week of February or first week of March with the chance to win the regular season in the ACC is impressive, but we need to win one or two more to try and get that done. Hopefully, we can have another opportunity this year.” He then said he understands the goal is the NCAA Tournament. “The goal is always to make the NCAA Tournament and get to March with a chance to advance and play in important games late,” Brownell said. “We fell a game or two short of making the NCAA. It's proven when you get into that tournament, good things can happen to anybody. If you play good basketball - this year like past years, there are upsets. The parity in college basketball is real. There are so many good players throughout the rosters, you've got to play really well to win, but if you do play well in those games, you've got a chance to do something special, and we've got to give ourselves a chance.” He was asked if he pays attention to all of the social media and message board chatter and he said no. “I don't worry about it. I control what I can control, but I can't worry about all the things going on,” he said. “I just try to do all I can for our players to give them a chance to be successful, do things that help our program in terms of fundraising, friendraising, and provide our guys with a really good experience. I enjoy coming out to these (Prowl and Growl events) and giving back to the fans, but I certainly don't worry about a lot of the other stuff going on.”

