Clemson vaults up ESPN post-spring rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN joined in the chorus of national outlets prizing Clemson football out of the spring, vaulting them five spots up from a January ranking. The Tigers sit at No. 2 currently behind only Penn State. "Much like Penn State, Clemson's offense is stacked with a talented quarterback, deep receiver corps and an experienced offensive line coming back," ESPN's Mark Schlabach writes. "The Tigers don't have a two-player attack at tailback and that remains their biggest concern after spring practice. Last year's leading rusher, Phil Mafah, departed for the NFL, and top backup Jay Haynes tore an ACL in the ACC championship game. "Converted wide receiver Adam Randall, and freshmen David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson might all get significant carries. Davidson was the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN Recruiting. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also made a big move to shore up his defense, which ranked next to last in the ACC in stopping the run in 2024 (160.6 yards), luring defensive coordinator Tom Allen away from Penn State. Heldt, who had five sacks at Purdue last season, is another important player on the best defensive line in the FBS." Texas, Georgia and Ohio State round out the Top 5. Opening foe LSU is No. 6. "There's no reason the Tigers shouldn't be in the thick of the SEC title and CFP races after coach Brian Kelly added 18 players from the transfer portal, including several plug-and-play starters. The latest addition, Haulcy, was an All-Big 12 performer in 2024. The Tigers were already returning the SEC's most productive quarterback in Nussmeier and a deep receiver corps that only improved with Brown and Anderson. Moore and Thompson should help shore up an offensive line that lost four starters," said Schlabach. South Carolina is the next scheduled opponent at No. 13. "The Gamecocks made big strides under coach Shane Beamer a year ago, finishing the regular season with a six-game winning streak," said Schlabach. "They worked hard to keep Sellers after he passed for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven more rushing in 2024. The NCAA hasn't yet approved Faison's additional year of eligibility, although Beamer was hopeful. He ran for 1,109 yards with eight touchdowns at Utah State in 2024. "A trio of transfers -- Brownlow-Dindy, Murphy and Cisse -- were in line to start on defense after spring practice. South Carolina will play another difficult schedule in the SEC with road games at Missouri, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and home games against Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Alabama. It will also play Virginia Tech in Atlanta in its Aug. 31 opener and close the regular season against Clemson at home." The next ACC team ranked is at No. 15 with SMU, which travels to Clemson in October for the ACC Championship rematch. Miami (21) and Louisville (22) also made the Top 25 from the league. Clemson post-spring rankings nationally USA TODAY re-rank: 2 ESPN: 2 On3's Andy Staples: 3 CBS' Brandon Marcello: 4 247Sports: 4

