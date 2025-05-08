sports_football
Mackensie Alexander came back to graduate with the Tiger Trust program.
Mackensie Alexander came back to graduate with the Tiger Trust program.

Eighty-six Clemson athletes set to graduate in May

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies, held May 8-9, 2025 in Littlejohn Coliseum, will see 86 student-athletes, 27 spirit squad members and 17 support staff student assistants earn degrees over the six ceremonies. Of those, 111 will earn undergraduate degrees, nineteen will earn Master’s degrees, and seven will earn advanced certificates in 43 areas of study.

Among the graduates are members of Men’s Soccer, Men’s Track, Women’s Golf, Women’s Track, Football, and Baseball teams that won ACC Titles during their careers, as well as members of NCAA “Elite Eight” teams in Men’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Women’s Golf. It also includes members of Clemson’s inaugural Lacrosse and Gymnastics teams. Three former student-athletes are graduating as part of the Tiger Trust program, which allows former student-athletes to come back and complete degrees.

In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics earned a 96 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2014-17 cohort in data released by the NCAA, tied for the highest among all public Power Five programs. It was the eleventh consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and fourth in a row at 95 percent, one of three public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Clemson athletes also compiled a 996 Academic Progress Rate, its second-highest mark on record.

Name / Sport/ Degree, Major

Summer Agostino /Women's Lacrosse / BS, Health Science

Mackensie Alexander / Tiger Trust - Football / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Brian Alexander / Manager / BS, Accounting

Katherine Anderson / Cheer - Mascot / BA, Architecture

Trisha Andres / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Computer Science

Gabriella Argondizza / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing

Molly Arnold / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev

Melena Barrientos / Women's Golf / BS, Sociology

Patrick Bockhorst / Manager / BS, Financial Management

Will Boggs / Football/ MBA, Business Administration

Nathan Brooks / Football / BS, Civil Engineering

Alexandra Brown / Softball / BS, Economics

Jameson Browne / Manager / BS, Financial Management

Raquel Bunche / Manager / BS, Psychology

Sarah Calamari / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing

Katie Castiello / Women's Lacrosse / MBA, Business Administration

Nia Christie / Women's Track & Field / BS, Management

Andrew Ciufo / Baseball / MS, Athletic Leadership

Grace Clements / Manager / Clemson Life

Madison Cluse / Women's Basketball / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev

Ally Compton / Manager / BS, Management

Boston Cook / Athletic Trainer / BS, Marketing

Sean Curran / Men's Golf / BS, Financial Management

Sawyer Dagan / Men's Track & Field / BS, Financial Management

Josh Davis / Baseball / BA, Elementary Education

Ava Destefon / Cheer / BA, Sports Communication

Jay Dillard / Baseball / BA, Sports Communication

Cooper Dotson / Manager / BS, Biomedical Engineering

Mackenzie Duff / Women's Soccer / MS, Marketing

Kristen Dutkin / Women's Rowing / BS, Biological Sciences

Summah Evans / Women's Basketball / MS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Kyra Fringer / Cheer / BS, Marketing

Samuel Garringer / Men's Track & Field / BS, Biomedical Engineering

Austin Garrison / Manager / BS, Mechanical Engineering & Physics

Mary Geddings / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Agricultural Mech and Business

Tanner Ginn/ Cheer - Mascot / BS, Biological Sciences

Elizabeth Goodroe / Rally Cat / BS, Economics

Sydney Gordon, Cheer / BS, Psychology

Danna Grenald / Women's Basketball / BA Communication

Isabelle Hageman / Cheer / BS, Marketing

Demma Hall / Women's Lacrosse / BA, Communication

Sophia Hatton / Women's Tennis / MBA, Business Administration

Erin Hickey / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Management

Chloe Holder / Women's Gol / BS, Sociology

Addyson Holgorsen / Women's Soccer / BS, Marketing

Sullivan Holton / Cheer / BS, Accounting

Sullivan Holton / Cheer / BS, Financial Management

Trent Howard / Football / MBA, Business Administration

Antonio Illuminato / Men's Soccer / MS, Marketing

Eno Inyang / Women's Basketball / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev

Eve Jackson / Women's Gymnastics / MS, Marketing

Joseph Jackson / Manager / BA, Sports Communication

Grace Jenkins / Rally Cat / BS, Biomedical Engineering

Caroline Johnston / Women's Track & Field / MS, Athletic Leadership

Sam Judy / Football / BS, Marketing

Izzy Kapoor / Women's Track & Field / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Matt Kelly / Men's Basketball / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Jewel Kittrell / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing

Mackenzie Kramer / Women's Basketball / MS, Biomed Data Sci and Inform

Kaitlyn Krause / Rally Cat / BS, Chemical Engineering

Lleyton Lackey / Baseball / BS, Management

Aubrey Lake / Men's Track & Field / BS, Civil Engineering

Viktor Lakhin / Men's Basketball / MS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Emily Lamparter / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Fd Sc and Human Nutrition

Andrew Latiff / Men's Basketball / BS, Management

Masie Lee / Rally Cat / BA, Early Childhood Educ

Robert Liollio / Manager / BA, History

Tatum Lorch / Cheer / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Thomas Lowry / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Construction Sci and Mgt

Gabriel Ludwick / Men's Track & Field / BA, Sports Communication

Lucas Mahlstedt / Baseball / BS, Physics

Lindsey Marshall / Women's Lacrosse / MS, Athletic Leadership

Armon Mason / Football / BS, Psychology

Ivey May / Women's Rowing / BS, Biochemistry

Kielyn McCright / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Health Science

Caitlin McElwee / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Health Science

Sarah McKinney / Rally Cat / BA, Elementary Education

Kevin McNeal / Football / BS, Middle Level Education

Alex Meinhard / Men's Soccer / MTSA, Transportation Safety Adm

Blake Miller / Football / BS, Financial Management

Sydney Minarik / Women's Soccer / MBA, Business Administration

Madison Minner / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Biological Sciences

Madalyn Moore / Softball / BS, Sociology

Daniel Nauseef / Men's Basketball / BS, Microbiology

Peter Nearn / Football / BS, Management

Caleb Nix / Football / BS, Management

Devin Norris / Cheer / BS, Biological Sciences

Madeline O'Neill / Women's Rowing/ BA, Economics

Mackenzie Osher / Women's Track & Field / BA, Communication

Madison Ott / Women's Basketball / MS, Applied Hlth Res and Ev

Allison Paik / Women's Golf / MS, Athletic Leadership

Maggie Patterson / Women's Volleyball / BA, Elementary Education

Clary Pederson / Manager / BS, Biological Sciences & FD. Sc and Human Nutrition

Dietrick Pennington / Football / BA, Communication

Tyler Pepicelli / Manager / BA, Sports Communication

Sierra Picht / Cheer / BS, Economics

Matthew Pitts / Men's Tennis / BS, Psychology

Banks Pope / Football / BS, Construction Sci and Mgt

Caroline Powell / Manager / BA, Anthropology

Grace Pugh / Women's Rowing / BA, Chemistry

Lyndi Reid / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing

Jerron Richburg / Cheer / BA, Mathematical Sciences

Kian Rose / Men's Golf / BS, Graphic Communications

Brandon Rowe / Video / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Jadeyn Ruszkowski / Softball / BS, Marketing & Psychology

Lauren Rutherford / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Accounting

Alivia Saemisch / Athletic Trainer / BS, Management

Madelyn Scarlett / Women's Rowing / BS, Management

Ian Schieffelin / Men's Basketball / BS, Management

Haley Schmaltz / Women's Rowing / BS, Biological Sciences

Kat Schuster / Women's Golf / BS, Marketing

Ava Scorzari / Women's Rowing / BS, Management

Austin Scott / Men's Golf / BS, Financial Management

Wise Segars / Football / BS, Biological Sciences

Caroline Sele / Women's Volleyball / BA, Economics

Corentin Serbource / Men's Track & Field / BS, Civil Engineering

Maxwell Smith / Men's Tennis / BS, Financial Management

Caitlin Smith / Tiger Trust - Women's Soccer / BA, Sports Communication

Makenzie Steele / Women's Track & Field / BS, Marketing

Trinity Stewart / Cheer / BS, Health Science

Abigail Stuart / Softball / MS, Athletic Leadership

Andrew Swanson / Men's Golf / BS, Mathematical Sciences

Devan Taylor / Women's Volleyball / MS, Biomedical Engineering

Kenya Thompson / Women's Track & Field / BS, Health Science

Natasha Vafiadis / Rally Cat / BS, Health Science

Abygail Vieira / Softball / BS, Management

Terry Watson / Men's Soccer / BS, Marketing

Mattison Watson / Cheer / BS, Biochemistry

Patrick Westbrook / Manager / BA, Secondary Education

Haylee Whitesides / Softball / BS, Management

Jeffrey Woods / Manager / BS, Mathematical Sciences

Indigo Young / Women's Volleyball / MS Athletic Leadership

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson vaults up ESPN post-spring rankings
Clemson vaults up ESPN post-spring rankings
Eighty-six Clemson athletes set to graduate in May
Eighty-six Clemson athletes set to graduate in May
Clemson holds all the momentum for rising TN edge rusher
Clemson holds all the momentum for rising TN edge rusher
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts