Eighty-six Clemson athletes set to graduate in May

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies, held May 8-9, 2025 in Littlejohn Coliseum, will see 86 student-athletes, 27 spirit squad members and 17 support staff student assistants earn degrees over the six ceremonies. Of those, 111 will earn undergraduate degrees, nineteen will earn Master’s degrees, and seven will earn advanced certificates in 43 areas of study. Among the graduates are members of Men’s Soccer, Men’s Track, Women’s Golf, Women’s Track, Football, and Baseball teams that won ACC Titles during their careers, as well as members of NCAA “Elite Eight” teams in Men’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Women’s Golf. It also includes members of Clemson’s inaugural Lacrosse and Gymnastics teams. Three former student-athletes are graduating as part of the Tiger Trust program, which allows former student-athletes to come back and complete degrees. In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics earned a 96 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2014-17 cohort in data released by the NCAA, tied for the highest among all public Power Five programs. It was the eleventh consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and fourth in a row at 95 percent, one of three public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Clemson athletes also compiled a 996 Academic Progress Rate, its second-highest mark on record. Mackensie Alexander also finished his degree through the Tiger Trust program after a seven-year NFL career.



Remarkably, he becomes the 400th different Clemson player under Dabo Swinney dating to 2009 to earn at least one Clemson degree. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) May 8, 2025 So proud of our graduates 🎓 🫶 pic.twitter.com/CjlkAhkAxZ — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 8, 2025 What a special day for our Tigers 🧡🎓



We celebrated seniors yesterday at our graduation reception! pic.twitter.com/ede2brBHDZ — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 8, 2025 Name / Sport/ Degree, Major Summer Agostino /Women's Lacrosse / BS, Health Science Mackensie Alexander / Tiger Trust - Football / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Brian Alexander / Manager / BS, Accounting Katherine Anderson / Cheer - Mascot / BA, Architecture Trisha Andres / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Computer Science Gabriella Argondizza / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing Molly Arnold / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev Melena Barrientos / Women's Golf / BS, Sociology Patrick Bockhorst / Manager / BS, Financial Management Will Boggs / Football/ MBA, Business Administration Nathan Brooks / Football / BS, Civil Engineering Alexandra Brown / Softball / BS, Economics Jameson Browne / Manager / BS, Financial Management Raquel Bunche / Manager / BS, Psychology Sarah Calamari / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing Katie Castiello / Women's Lacrosse / MBA, Business Administration Nia Christie / Women's Track & Field / BS, Management Andrew Ciufo / Baseball / MS, Athletic Leadership Grace Clements / Manager / Clemson Life Madison Cluse / Women's Basketball / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev Ally Compton / Manager / BS, Management Boston Cook / Athletic Trainer / BS, Marketing Sean Curran / Men's Golf / BS, Financial Management Sawyer Dagan / Men's Track & Field / BS, Financial Management Josh Davis / Baseball / BA, Elementary Education Ava Destefon / Cheer / BA, Sports Communication Jay Dillard / Baseball / BA, Sports Communication Cooper Dotson / Manager / BS, Biomedical Engineering Mackenzie Duff / Women's Soccer / MS, Marketing Kristen Dutkin / Women's Rowing / BS, Biological Sciences Summah Evans / Women's Basketball / MS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Kyra Fringer / Cheer / BS, Marketing Samuel Garringer / Men's Track & Field / BS, Biomedical Engineering Austin Garrison / Manager / BS, Mechanical Engineering & Physics Mary Geddings / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Agricultural Mech and Business Tanner Ginn/ Cheer - Mascot / BS, Biological Sciences Elizabeth Goodroe / Rally Cat / BS, Economics Sydney Gordon, Cheer / BS, Psychology Danna Grenald / Women's Basketball / BA Communication Isabelle Hageman / Cheer / BS, Marketing Demma Hall / Women's Lacrosse / BA, Communication Sophia Hatton / Women's Tennis / MBA, Business Administration Erin Hickey / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Management Chloe Holder / Women's Gol / BS, Sociology Addyson Holgorsen / Women's Soccer / BS, Marketing Sullivan Holton / Cheer / BS, Accounting Sullivan Holton / Cheer / BS, Financial Management Trent Howard / Football / MBA, Business Administration Antonio Illuminato / Men's Soccer / MS, Marketing Eno Inyang / Women's Basketball / BS, Human Capital Ed and Dev Eve Jackson / Women's Gymnastics / MS, Marketing Joseph Jackson / Manager / BA, Sports Communication Grace Jenkins / Rally Cat / BS, Biomedical Engineering Caroline Johnston / Women's Track & Field / MS, Athletic Leadership Sam Judy / Football / BS, Marketing Izzy Kapoor / Women's Track & Field / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Matt Kelly / Men's Basketball / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Jewel Kittrell / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing Mackenzie Kramer / Women's Basketball / MS, Biomed Data Sci and Inform Kaitlyn Krause / Rally Cat / BS, Chemical Engineering Lleyton Lackey / Baseball / BS, Management Aubrey Lake / Men's Track & Field / BS, Civil Engineering Viktor Lakhin / Men's Basketball / MS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Emily Lamparter / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Fd Sc and Human Nutrition Andrew Latiff / Men's Basketball / BS, Management Masie Lee / Rally Cat / BA, Early Childhood Educ Robert Liollio / Manager / BA, History Tatum Lorch / Cheer / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Thomas Lowry / Cheer - Mascot / BS, Construction Sci and Mgt Gabriel Ludwick / Men's Track & Field / BA, Sports Communication Lucas Mahlstedt / Baseball / BS, Physics Lindsey Marshall / Women's Lacrosse / MS, Athletic Leadership Armon Mason / Football / BS, Psychology Ivey May / Women's Rowing / BS, Biochemistry Kielyn McCright / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Health Science Caitlin McElwee / Women's Lacrosse / BS, Health Science Sarah McKinney / Rally Cat / BA, Elementary Education Kevin McNeal / Football / BS, Middle Level Education Alex Meinhard / Men's Soccer / MTSA, Transportation Safety Adm Blake Miller / Football / BS, Financial Management Sydney Minarik / Women's Soccer / MBA, Business Administration Madison Minner / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Biological Sciences Madalyn Moore / Softball / BS, Sociology Daniel Nauseef / Men's Basketball / BS, Microbiology Peter Nearn / Football / BS, Management Caleb Nix / Football / BS, Management Devin Norris / Cheer / BS, Biological Sciences Madeline O'Neill / Women's Rowing/ BA, Economics Mackenzie Osher / Women's Track & Field / BA, Communication Madison Ott / Women's Basketball / MS, Applied Hlth Res and Ev Allison Paik / Women's Golf / MS, Athletic Leadership Maggie Patterson / Women's Volleyball / BA, Elementary Education Clary Pederson / Manager / BS, Biological Sciences & FD. Sc and Human Nutrition Dietrick Pennington / Football / BA, Communication Tyler Pepicelli / Manager / BA, Sports Communication Sierra Picht / Cheer / BS, Economics Matthew Pitts / Men's Tennis / BS, Psychology Banks Pope / Football / BS, Construction Sci and Mgt Caroline Powell / Manager / BA, Anthropology Grace Pugh / Women's Rowing / BA, Chemistry Lyndi Reid / Rally Cat / BS, Marketing Jerron Richburg / Cheer / BA, Mathematical Sciences Kian Rose / Men's Golf / BS, Graphic Communications Brandon Rowe / Video / BS, Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Jadeyn Ruszkowski / Softball / BS, Marketing & Psychology Lauren Rutherford / Women's Gymnastics / BS, Accounting Alivia Saemisch / Athletic Trainer / BS, Management Madelyn Scarlett / Women's Rowing / BS, Management Ian Schieffelin / Men's Basketball / BS, Management Haley Schmaltz / Women's Rowing / BS, Biological Sciences Kat Schuster / Women's Golf / BS, Marketing Ava Scorzari / Women's Rowing / BS, Management Austin Scott / Men's Golf / BS, Financial Management Wise Segars / Football / BS, Biological Sciences Caroline Sele / Women's Volleyball / BA, Economics Corentin Serbource / Men's Track & Field / BS, Civil Engineering Maxwell Smith / Men's Tennis / BS, Financial Management Caitlin Smith / Tiger Trust - Women's Soccer / BA, Sports Communication Makenzie Steele / Women's Track & Field / BS, Marketing Trinity Stewart / Cheer / BS, Health Science Abigail Stuart / Softball / MS, Athletic Leadership Andrew Swanson / Men's Golf / BS, Mathematical Sciences Devan Taylor / Women's Volleyball / MS, Biomedical Engineering Kenya Thompson / Women's Track & Field / BS, Health Science Natasha Vafiadis / Rally Cat / BS, Health Science Abygail Vieira / Softball / BS, Management Terry Watson / Men's Soccer / BS, Marketing Mattison Watson / Cheer / BS, Biochemistry Patrick Westbrook / Manager / BA, Secondary Education Haylee Whitesides / Softball / BS, Management Jeffrey Woods / Manager / BS, Mathematical Sciences Indigo Young / Women's Volleyball / MS Athletic Leadership