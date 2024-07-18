Brad Brownell, Erik Bakich among Clemson coaches rewarded with raise and extension

CLEMSON - Success is being rewarded. That's exactly what happened Thursday when the Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved new contract terms for head basketball coach Brad Brownell, baseball coach Erik Bakich, men's soccer coach Mike Noonan, women's soccer coach Eddie Radwanski and women's golf coach Kelley Hester. Following a historic season that saw Brownell lead the Tigers to their first Elite Eight since 1980, he is being locked in as Clemson’s leading man for the foreseeable future. Brownell is receiving an extension through 2029, earning $3.5 million now in total compensation for 2024. He can reach as high as $4.5 million yearly in 2029. Brownell can receive a $300,000 bonus if the Tigers are crowned National Champions. Bakich will also receive significant compensation for his early success. Bakich recently led the Tigers to their first Super Regional since 2010, and he has back-to-back regional hosts to his name. Bakich is receiving a two-year extension on his contract that will keep him in Clemson until 2030. He will receive $1.275 million in total compensation in 2024. He can receive a $25,000 bonus if the Tigers reach the College World Series and $60,000 if the Tigers are National Champions. Noonan is also in the picture long term. Noonan, who has won two national titles in three years for Clemson Men’s Soccer, is receiving a two-year extension on his contract. Noonan is bumped to $600,000 in compensation this year. “Some of the keys to our historic broad-based success in recent years is leadership and alignment, and these coaches embody those values,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff in a news release. “In addition to countless accolades on the field, each of these leaders run programs built upon integrity and academic excellence. In an evolving environment, stability is critical, and provides Clemson the opportunity to compete nationally.” Both soccer programs are seeing leadership around for the long haul. Radwanski will receive a three-year extension that will keep him around until 2028. Radwanski has led the Women’s Soccer program to nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Radwanski can receive a $30,000 bonus for winning a National Championship. Moving to Clemson Women’s Golf, Hester will receive a two-year extension that will keep her in charge until 2029, earning $190,000 in the first contract year and bumping to $200,000 by 2029. Hester oversaw the Tigers’ fifth-place finish in the nation in the 2023-24 season, which included an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Several assistant coaches will receive extensions as well. Starting with Brad Brownell’s staff, Billy Donlon ($500,000 total compensation) and Sean Dixon ($350,000 total compensation) received two-year deals to keep them in Clemson until 2026. Dick Bender also received a two-year deal as well, and will earn a salary of $300,000. Erik Bakich’s staff is also being secured with long term deals. Jimmy Belanger ($350,000 total compensation) and Nick Schnabel ($400,000 total compensation) will receive three-year deals, keeping them on Bakich’s staff until 2027. 2024 Elite Eight ✅

