Tigers take unbeaten ACC mark to Virginia Tech

Clemson men's basketball seeks a 4-0 ACC start with a 9 p.m. tip Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum versus Virginia Tech.

The Tigers (11-3) take on another ACC program with the Hokies that's started under .500 in conference action (11-3, 1-2).

The contest will be televised on ESPNU with Anish Shroff and Chris Spatola calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is 20th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (38.8 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 3-0 in ACC play with a victory vs. NC State (78-64) and have won seven out of eight games. It's their first 3-0 start since 2017-18 and sixth time in program history.

• Hunter Tyson posted career highs in points (31) and rebounds (15) in the Tigers' 78-64 win over NC State (Dec. 30). Tyson finished 9-for-13 from the floor, 4-for-5 from three and 9-for-9 at the foul line. It was the first 30-point, 15-rebound game since Horace Grant (vs. WF on Feb. 18, 1987 – 33 and 20).

• Tyson was named Co-ACC Player of the Week for his performance. The first of his career.

• Clemson will face Virginia Tech for the 41st time in program history.

• The Tigers trail the series 17-23.

• Both teams have split the last two meetings in the series.

• Clemson can start 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

• It is the first time in program history the Tigers have won its first three league games by double-digits.

CLEMSON’S 3-0 STARTS IN ACC PLAY

Year Head Coach ACC Finish Start Postseason

2022-23 Brad Brownell -- 3-0 --

2017-18 Brad Brownell T-3rds 3-0 NCAA, Sweet 16

1996-97 Rick Barnes T-4th 5-0 NCAA, Sweet 16

1986-87 Cliff Ellis 2nd 4-0 NCAA, First Round

1979-80 Bill Foster 4th 3-0 NCAA, Elite Eight

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 13/0 2.4 1.4 1.1 14.3

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 14/14 14.6 2.2 4.6 32.1

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 13/0 0.9 1.3 1.4 11.2

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 14/2 5.6 3.9 1.4 16.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 14/14 15.6 9.7 1.9 34.2

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 14/7 3.2 2.6 0.3 11.0

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 14/13 9.9 2.9 2.5 28.9

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 7/0 1.7 0.4 0.3 6.9

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 13/0 3.0 1.2 0.4 7.0

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 13/7 12.5 4.5 1.2 20.7

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4