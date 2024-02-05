CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.9 PPG), going up against No. 1 in the league Tuesday with UNC's RJ Davis (21.3).

Tigers head to No. 3 UNC
by - 2024 Feb 5 15:51

After suffering three close losses in the last five games, the Clemson men's basketball team looks to avoid the regular-season sweep in a challenge at No. 3 UNC.

Clemson (14-7, 4-6 ACC) fell to the Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1) by 10 in Littlejohn Coliseum on January 6, and the Tigers look for the ultra-rare win in Chapel Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN; Rece Davis; PxP, Jay Williams; Analyst).

After an 11-1 start, Clemson has dropped six of the last nine games, with the last three defeats coming by three points or less.

UNC is given an 82.1% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor. They lead the ACC in KenPom ranking (No. 8/No. 21 offense/No. 7 defense), while Clemson is No. 38 (No. 23 offense/No. 80 defense).

• Clemson is 23-136 all-time against North Carolina, including 1-60 in games played in Chapel Hill, including 1-29 at the Smith Center. Clemson's lone win in Chapel Hill came on Jan. 11, 2020 by a 79-76 score in overtime.

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 14-7

Road/neutral record: 6-4

Strength of schedule: 9

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 3-4 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 5 Alabama; 74-66 versus No. 36 TCU; 79-70 at No. 64 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 125 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 27.5

Predictive metric average rank: 34.5

NET ranking: 37

Non-conference record: 10-1

Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 20/0 3.4 1.3 0.9 11.9

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 21/21 12.0 2.5 2.6 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 21/0 2.9 2.1 1.9 19.0

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 21/21 9.5 9.6 2.3 26.1

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 11/3 2.6 3.4 1.1 14.2

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 21/0 6.5 3.2 0.9 15.7

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 21/21 14.7 3.4 3.1 32.2

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 21/17 7.0 2.9 1.0 20.7

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 21/21 19.9 7.0 1.5 29.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6

